Hybrid solution combines battery, solar, and a new DC generator to power the energy system, as it goes direct to consumers. Plus, full pricing and availability.From ESS News Anker Solix is taking a brand new approach to home battery storage in the US with the launch of its E10 range, switching from an installer-only or installer-partnership model, as most companies, including Tesla, opt for, and moving to a direct model, and what its press release stated is a "hassle-free, one-stop installation service". The E10 is dubbed a "smart hybrid" product as it can handle charging from solar, the grid, ...

