Anzeige
Mehr »
Dienstag, 13.01.2026 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Gold auf Rekordhoch: Eine der spannendsten Gold-Stories 2026 steht ganz am Anfang
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A1CSXR | ISIN: US7201902068 | Ticker-Symbol:
NASDAQ
12.01.26 | 22:00
8,400 US-Dollar
0,00 % 0,000
Branche
Immobilien
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
PIEDMONT REALTY TRUST INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
PIEDMONT REALTY TRUST INC 5-Tage-Chart
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
12.01.2026 22:18 Uhr
22 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Piedmont Realty Trust, Inc. Leases 2.5 million Square Feet during 2025

Atlanta, GA, Jan. 12, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Piedmont Realty Trust, Inc. ("Piedmont" or "the Company") (NYSE:PDM), an owner of Class A office properties located primarily in the Sunbelt, announced today, that the Company leased 2.5 million square feet, or approximately 16% of its portfolio, during 2025, including 679,000 square feet of leases signed during the fourth quarter. Approximately two-thirds of the Company's 2025 leasing related to new tenants, and almost half related to previously vacant space. As of December 31, 2025, the Company's in-service portfolio was 89.6% leased and its out-of-service portfolio, comprised of two projects in Minneapolis and one in Orlando, was 62.4% leased.

Commenting on the Company's leasing success, Brent Smith, Piedmont's President and Chief Executive Officer, said, "2025 was a phenomenal year for Piedmont from a leasing perspective. As the year progressed, we experienced accelerating demand across all our markets as our renovated buildings and customer-centric placemaking mindset resonated with clients. This demand increased the leased percentage of our in-service portfolio by 1.2% during the year and pushed rental rates across our Sunbelt markets to record highs. Clients know Piedmont PLACEs provide best-in-class work environments and elevated service at an exceptional value compared to new construction and it's this formula that is driving our unique success. In 2025 Piedmont leased more than 10% of the portfolio to new clients, equating to 1.5 million square feet of new tenancy that will take occupancy by the end of 2026.

Continuing, Smith added, "The success we achieved in 2025 is the culmination of the team's hard work to transform the portfolio to meet customer's need for modernized, well-located, amenity rich, collaborative workspaces. Over the last five years, Piedmont has leased approximately 75% of our portfolio, or 11.6 million square feet- an incredible accomplishment by the team and a testament to the Piedmont placemaking strategy that we apply to all our buildings."

About Piedmont Realty Trust

Piedmont Realty Trust (NYSE: PDM), is a fully integrated, self-managed real estate investment company focused on delivering an exceptional office environment. As an owner, manager, developer and operator of approximately 16 MM SF of Class A properties across major U.S. Sunbelt markets, Piedmont Realty Trust is known for its hospitality-driven approach and commitment to transforming buildings into premier "Piedmont PLACEs" that enhance each client's workplace experience.

Contact: Sarah Heimlich
Company: Piedmont Realty Trust
Phone: 770 418 8800
Email: Investor.relations@Piedmontreit.com


© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Renditeturbo 2026 - 5 Aktien mit Potenzial
2025 neigt sich dem Ende zu, ohne klassische Jahresendrallye, aber mit einem DAX, der viele Kritiker Lügen gestraft hat. Über 21 Prozent Kursplus seit Jahresbeginn, stärker als der US-Markt. Wer hätte das noch vor Monaten erwartet?

Genau solche Entwicklungen machen den Reiz der Börse aus. Denn auch 2026 dürfte wieder alles anders kommen als gedacht. Während viele Analysten weiter steigende Kurse erwarten, rückt eine zentrale Frage in den Fokus: Wo entstehen im kommenden Jahr echte Überraschungen, und wie kann man davon profitieren?

Unser aktueller Spezialreport beleuchtet fünf Entwicklungen, mit denen kaum jemand rechnet, die aber enormes Renditepotenzial bergen. Vom Comeback der Ölwerte über unterschätzte Plattform-Aktien bis hin zur möglichen Wachablösung im KI-Sektor: Wer 2026 überdurchschnittlich abschneiden will, muss antizyklisch denken und frühzeitig Position beziehen.

Im kostenlosen Report stellen wir 5 Aktien vor, die 2026 im Zentrum solcher Wendepunkte stehen könnten. Solide bewertet, gut positioniert und mit überraschend starkem Momentum.

Jetzt kostenlos herunterladen! Bevor andere erkennen, wo die Chancen wirklich liegen!

Dieses exklusive PDF ist nur für kurze Zeit verfügbar.
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.