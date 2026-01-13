Anzeige
Dienstag, 13.01.2026
Gold auf Rekordhoch: Eine der spannendsten Gold-Stories 2026 steht ganz am Anfang
Ontex accelerates CEO transition, launches strategic review and appoints Lorenzo Grabau to the Board

Aalst, Belgium, January 13- 2026 - Ontex Group NV [EURONEXT: ONTEX], a leading international developer and producer of personal care solutions, announces that, further to the announcement on December 11, 2025 regarding CEO succession, the Board has decided to accelerate Mr. Laurent Nielly's appointment as Chief Executive Officer to January 13, 2026. This acceleration reflects the Board's confidence in Mr. Nielly's readiness to assume Ontex's leadership, enabling him to take ownership of the 2026 plan from the outset of the financial year. Mr. Gustavo Calvo Paz will remain with Ontex through the end of January to ensure a seamless transition.

Under Mr. Nielly's leadership a review of all strategic options will be undertaken to identify additional opportunities to further drive profitable growth and unlock the inherent value in Ontex. The review will cover all levers available to enhance the company's performance, including business portfolio, operational footprint and route to market, with a clear goal to improve cash generation and return on investment. A Strategy Committee of the Board of Directors will be established to accelerate the review, facilitate decision-making and ensure careful oversight over the execution of Ontex's medium- and long-term plans.

To strengthen the Board following the resignation of Mr. Jesper Hojer, the Board has co-opted Mr. Lorenzo Grabau as a non-executive director and will submit his ratification at the next shareholders' meeting. Mr. Grabau brings extensive capital markets and strategic transformation expertise that will be invaluable as Ontex continues to execute its strategic and value creation agenda. Mr. Grabau has considerable experience as director and chair of, and senior advisor to, various listed and non-listed companies. He served as President and CEO of Kinnevik AB, a Swedish listed investment company. Prior to that, he was a Partner at Goldman Sachs.

These initiatives reflect the Board's commitment to pursue all avenues available to deliver value creation to Ontex's shareholders.

Enquiries

  • Investors: Geoffroy Raskin +32 53 33 37 30 investor.relations@ontexglobal.com
  • Media: Catherine Weyne +32 53 33 36 22 corporate.communications@ontexglobal.com

About Ontex

Ontex is a leading international developer and producer of baby care, feminine care and adult care products, both for retailers and healthcare, primarily in Europe and North America. The group employs around 5,100 people, with plants and offices in 11 countries, and its innovative products are distributed in around 100 countries. Ontex is headquartered in Aalst, Belgium and is listed on Euronext Brussel, where it is a constituent of the Bel Mid® index. To keep up with the latest news, visit ontex.com or follow Ontex on LinkedIn.


