Gold auf Rekordhoch: Eine der spannendsten Gold-Stories 2026 steht ganz am Anfang
Else Nutrition Holdings Inc.: Else Nutrition Announces Results from Annual General Meeting of Shareholders

VANCOUVER, BC, Jan. 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ - ELSE NUTRITION HOLDINGS INC. (TSX: BABY) (OTCQX: BABYF) (FSE: 0YL) (the "Company") announces that at its annual general meeting of shareholders held on December 29, 2025 (the "Meeting"), all resolutions put to its shareholders were passed. A total of 6,473,877 or 17.30% of the Company's issued and outstanding shares were represented at the Meeting.

At the Meeting, shareholders approved setting the number of directors at five and re-electing all of management's director nominees, as listed in the management information circular dated November 10, 2025 (the "Circular"), to the board of directors to serve until the next annual general meeting. The election of directors was approved by a majority vote of shareholders as follows:

Hamutal Yitzhak

For:

6,420,088 (99.17 %)


Withheld/Abstain:

53,789 (0.83 %)




Uriel Kesler

For:

6,411,187 (99.03 %)


Withheld/Abstain:

62,690 (0.97 %)




Satwinder Mann

For:

6,315,912 (97.56 %)


Withheld/Abstain:

157,965 (2.44 %)




Eli Ronen

For:

6,416,957 (99.12 %)


Withheld/Abstain:

56,920 (0.88 %)




Yaki Lutski

For:

6,416,577 (99.11 %)


Withheld/Abstain:

57,300 (0.89 %)

At the Meeting, shareholders also approved: (i) the re-appointment of Kost Forer Gabbay & Kassierer, a member firm of Ernst & Young Global Limited, as the Company's auditor; (ii) the issuance of common shares of the Company to Lind Global Fund II, LP, pursuant to a convertible security funding agreement dated December 18, 2022, as amended and restated February 13, 2025, as more particularly described in the Circular; (iii) the issuance of common shares of the Company to Lind Global Fund III, LP, pursuant to a convertible security funding agreement dated November 23, 2025, as more particularly described in the Circular; and (iv) the continuation of the Company's stock option plan, as more particularly described in the Circular.

For further details please see the report of voting results available on the Company's SEDAR+ profile.

About Else Nutrition Holdings Inc.

Else Nutrition Holdings Inc. is a food and nutrition company in the international expansion stage focused on developing innovative, clean, and plant-based food and nutrition products for infants, toddlers, children, and adults. Its revolutionary, plant-based, non-soy formula is a clean-ingredient alternative to dairy-based formulas. Since launching its Plant-Based Complete Nutrition for Toddlers, made of whole foods, almonds, buckwheat, and tapioca, the brand has received thousands of powerful testimonials and reviews from parents, gained national retailer support, and achieved rapid sales growth.

Awards and Recognition:

  • "2017 Best Health and Diet Solutions" award at Milan's Global Food Innovation Summit
  • #1 Best Seller on Amazon in the Fall of 2020 in the New Baby & Toddler Formula Category
  • "Best Dairy Alternative" Award 2021 at World Plant-Based Expo
  • Nexty Award Finalist at Expo West 2022 in the Plant-Based lifestyle category
  • During September 2022, Else Super Cereal reached the #1 Best Seller in Baby Cereal across all brands on Amazon

For more information, visit www.elsenutrition.com or @elsenutrition on Facebook and Instagram.

SOURCE Else Nutrition Holdings Inc.

© 2026 PR Newswire
