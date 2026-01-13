Anzeige
Mehr »
Dienstag, 13.01.2026 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Gold auf Rekordhoch: Eine der spannendsten Gold-Stories 2026 steht ganz am Anfang
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
PR Newswire
13.01.2026 08:12 Uhr
181 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

X-Sense DACH GmbH: X-Sense Opens German Branch Office to Strengthen Fire Safety Across Europe

LANGEN, Germany, Jan. 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- X-Sense, a global leader in smart home and fire safety technology, has opened its German branch, X-Sense DACH GmbH, at Monzastraße 2B in Langen, Hesse. Strategically positioned near Frankfurt Airport and Central Station, the new office offers convenient access for customers, partners, and service teams throughout Germany and Europe. This marks a major milestone in X-Sense's commitment to the European safety industry.

X-Sense German Branch Location

Why a German Branch Office?
Germany's strict fire safety regulations and mandatory detector requirements have created a strong, tech-driven market. Yet many smoke alarms in Germany remain standalone and unconnected. X-Sense aims to modernize fire safety by introducing advanced smart alarms with remote monitoring, device connectivity, and easy smartphone control.

"Germany sets the standard for fire safety and smart home adoption in Europe," said Niko, the Head of X-Sense Germany. "Our presence here is more than a strategic move-it demonstrates our commitment to meeting local needs, providing certified, sustainable protection, and building long-term partnerships with professionals and consumers. This office will also serve as a regional hub, enhancing service and speeding localization."

Accelerating Localization
X-Sense alarms are certified by TÜV and BSI, and select models are endorsed by German firefighters, ensuring trust and compliance. The German hub accelerates product adaptation and customer service for local and EU requirements. The office has partnered with leading retailers such as Conrad and Reichelt and is pursuing more regional collaborations.

Scalable, Local, and Sustainable
With a strong supply chain, X-Sense delivers EU-compliant safety solutions at competitive prices. The new office enables product adaptation based on market feedback.

Sustainability is a core value at X-Sense. Products are designed for energy efficiency, safe materials, and long life, in line with Europe's environmental and safety standards.

About X-Sense
Founded in 2013, X-Sense is a leader in smart home safety, protecting over 5 million households worldwide. Its range includes smoke alarms, CO detectors, and safety sensors-all tested by TÜV and BSI. With ongoing R&D, X-Sense continues to set new standards in home safety.

Distributor Partnerships
Join X-Sense as a partner for innovative safety solutions and strong incentives: https://www.x-sense.com/pages/partnerships

Contact Information
Niko, Sales Executive
partners@x-sense.com

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2860240/X_Sense_German.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/x-sense-opens-german-branch-office-to-strengthen-fire-safety-across-europe-302659419.html

© 2026 PR Newswire
Renditeturbo 2026 - 5 Aktien mit Potenzial
2025 neigt sich dem Ende zu, ohne klassische Jahresendrallye, aber mit einem DAX, der viele Kritiker Lügen gestraft hat. Über 21 Prozent Kursplus seit Jahresbeginn, stärker als der US-Markt. Wer hätte das noch vor Monaten erwartet?

Genau solche Entwicklungen machen den Reiz der Börse aus. Denn auch 2026 dürfte wieder alles anders kommen als gedacht. Während viele Analysten weiter steigende Kurse erwarten, rückt eine zentrale Frage in den Fokus: Wo entstehen im kommenden Jahr echte Überraschungen, und wie kann man davon profitieren?

Unser aktueller Spezialreport beleuchtet fünf Entwicklungen, mit denen kaum jemand rechnet, die aber enormes Renditepotenzial bergen. Vom Comeback der Ölwerte über unterschätzte Plattform-Aktien bis hin zur möglichen Wachablösung im KI-Sektor: Wer 2026 überdurchschnittlich abschneiden will, muss antizyklisch denken und frühzeitig Position beziehen.

Im kostenlosen Report stellen wir 5 Aktien vor, die 2026 im Zentrum solcher Wendepunkte stehen könnten. Solide bewertet, gut positioniert und mit überraschend starkem Momentum.

Jetzt kostenlos herunterladen! Bevor andere erkennen, wo die Chancen wirklich liegen!

Dieses exklusive PDF ist nur für kurze Zeit verfügbar.
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.