Nanoco's announcement that it has filed a counterclaim and answer to the filing of a declaratory judgement action from Shoei signals that it will pursue the monetisation of its IP with Shoei, or its partners. It is not possible to estimate the likelihood of success, scale of potential damages/settlement or potential legal costs at this stage. However, it is worth noting that Nanoco's counterclaim alleges infringement of four of the same patents used in the successful settlements with Samsung and LG. Uptake of quantum dots in computer monitors and notebooks has surged in recent years, enlarging the potential monetisation opportunity for Nanoco, if infringing quantum dots have been used. The litigation is being funded from the company's existing cash reserves and the case is expected to come to trial in CY26.

