Locus Chain: Global Commodity Market Valued at USD 6 Trillion Enters a New RWA Era on High-Performance Public Blockchain

Asara Group and Locus Chain to jointly develop a global tokenized commodity trading platform

The global race to secure early leadership in tokenized commodity trading is officially underway.

GYYEONGGI-DO, SOUTH KOREA / ACCESS Newswire / January 13, 2026 / Asara Group, a global solutions provider in commodity and goods trading, and Bloom Technology, the developer of Locus Chain, a next-generation public Layer-1 blockchain, have entered into an agreement to jointly develop a Real-World Asset (RWA)-based commodity tokenization trading platform.

The partnership seeks to bridge traditional commodity markets with blockchain-based digital asset infrastructure by co-developing the technical and commercial framework required for the tokenization and trading of physical commodities. Through this initiative, the two companies aim to accelerate the widespread adoption of tokenized trading across the global commodity market.

The global commodity market is estimated to be worth approximately USD 6 trillion annually, with the steel sector alone representing nearly USD 1.5 trillion in real-world assets. Spanning energy, metals, minerals, and agricultural products, the commodity market underpins the global economy and serves as a critical nexus for trade across governments, industries, and financial systems. Despite its scale and importance, the market continues to face structural constraints, including complex trading processes, high barriers to entry, limited market access, and fragmented information flows.

Through this collaboration, Asara Group and Bloom Technology aim to overcome these limitations by significantly improving transparency, efficiency, and accessibility in commodity trading. The companies further noted that the initiative will introduce a high-performance, blockchain-based RWA tokenization platform capable of supporting new transaction models and derivative business opportunities that have been difficult to implement within traditional commodity market structures.

A company representative explained that as large volumes of commodity transactions are gradually migrated to an RWA tokenization-based trading framework powered by Locus Chain's ultra-high-performance blockchain, market accessibility for participants with smaller capital bases is expected to expand significantly. This transition is expected to create a more open, efficient, and inclusive global commodity trading environment, allowing a broader range of companies to enter the market with fewer structural barriers. Over time, the representative added, increased participation and liquidity could ultimately drive meaningful expansion of the overall global commodity market.

The Real-World Asset (RWA) tokenization market has recently entered a phase of accelerated growth. As of 2025, the global RWA tokenization market is estimated to be valued at approximately USD 20-35 billion, with expansion to date largely driven by institution-led and use-case-specific applications. Major financial institutions and global consulting firms project that the RWA tokenization market could grow into a multi-trillion-dollar industry by 2030, with some forecasts estimating a potential market size of up to USD 10 trillion over the longer term.

Despite these projections, industry analysts widely agree that real-world blockchain performance remains the most critical variable shaping the pace and scale of market expansion. The prevailing assessment is that the RWA tokenization market has remained capped at tens of billions of dollars because most existing public blockchains lack the throughput, stability, and cost efficiency required to support large-scale, high-frequency transactions at the retail and mass-market level.

Conversely, if public blockchain infrastructure evolves to meet the operational demands of broad-based retail and commercial usage, the RWA tokenization market could move beyond gradual expansion and undergo a "quantum leap," scaling from tens of billions to trillions of dollars. Such a shift would mark the transition of RWA tokenization from an institution-centric niche into a mainstream market encompassing individual investors and real-economy participants alike. In this context, tokenization and trading platforms built on high-performance public blockchains are expected to play a pivotal role. By enabling low transaction costs, continuous 24/7 global access, and efficient fractionalized trading, these platforms have the potential to dismantle long-standing barriers inherent in centralized trading models. As a result, they could accelerate the emergence of a more open, liquid, and globally accessible real-asset market.

Asara Group is a global enterprise group whose core businesses span commodity trading, the minerals and metals industry, and large-scale industrial project development. The Group has built and expanded its operations across a global footprint encompassing the Middle East, Europe, and Asia. Notably, Asara Group is one of the earliest companies established within Dubai Multi Commodities Centre (DMCC) and has grown alongside the development of Dubai as a leading global hub for commodity trading.

Asara Group is also a seat holder of the Dubai Gold & Commodities Exchange (DGCX), enabling its direct participation in global commodity and derivatives markets. Operating under the regulatory oversight of the UAE's financial regulator, Securities and Commodities Authority (formerly ESCA), the Group has maintained continuous operations for nearly two decades. This long-standing regulatory track record underscores that Asara Group is not a short-lived market entrant, but a commodity industry player with proven operational credibility built within established regulatory frameworks.

Beyond financial investment or brokerage activities, Asara Group maintains an industry-driven business model with direct involvement across the physical commodity value chain, including sourcing, processing, distribution, and industrial project development. The Group has extensive experience leading equity participation and joint-venture structures in large-scale projects under BOT (Build-Operate-Transfer) and BOO (Build-Own-Operate) models, working closely with financial institutions, EPC contractors, and off-takers.

In executing these projects, Asara Group has delivered numerous EPC+F (Engineering, Procurement, Construction plus Financing) initiatives that integrate project financing with EPC execution. According to the company, it has participated in industrial projects exceeding EUR 8 billion in cumulative EPC+F contract value across the MENA region and East Asia, on both single-project and multi-project bases. This track record positions Asara Group not only as a proven pioneer in structuring and delivering multi-billion-euro commodity and industrial projects, but also as a key industrial partner capable of mobilizing extensive networks to drive early liquidity and market participation for next-generation commodity RWA platforms.

Locus Chain is a next-generation Layer-1 blockchain designed on a fully public blockchain architecture to simultaneously meet the performance, stability, and predictable cost requirements necessary for processing large-scale Real-World Assets (RWAs) on-chain. While conventional public blockchains continue to face limitations in transaction speed, fee volatility, and scalability when applied to large-scale real-asset transactions, Locus Chain has been architected specifically to address these structural constraints. With high-speed transaction processing, low and stable fee structures, and scalability built around real-world operational environments as its core design objectives, Locus Chain is positioned as a production-grade blockchain suited for the large-scale, high-frequency RWA markets expected to emerge in the near future. From the outset, Locus Chain has been designed with a target throughput of over 4,000 transactions per second (TPS), with an architecture capable of scaling to hundreds of thousands of TPS as the network expands, positioning it as an infrastructure designed to reliably support a global-scale, public blockchain-based RWA market.

Driven by these technical characteristics, Asara Group selected Locus Chain as its blockchain partner for advancing the complex industrial challenge of commodity RWA tokenization. Both parties share the view that RWA tokenization must extend beyond the issuance of digital assets and be implemented on infrastructure capable of accommodating real-world industrial transaction structures and regulatory requirements.

In this collaboration, Locus Chain will provide the core blockchain infrastructure technologies underpinning the tokenization, trading, and settlement of commodity assets, while Asara Group will leverage its extensive operational experience and industry networks within the global commodities sector to jointly validate the real-world viability and effectiveness of the proposed structure. The partnership is significant in that it represents a clearly delineated collaboration model between a technology-driven blockchain platform and an industry-centric enterprise rooted in physical asset markets.

Drawing on its track record in large-scale industrial and commodity projects, Asara Group aligned with the view that RWA tokenization must extend beyond the issuance of digital assets and be implemented on infrastructure capable of accommodating real-world trading practices as well as regulatory and institutional frameworks. This shared perspective led to the selection of Locus Chain as its blockchain partner.

Under a phased execution strategy, the two parties will initially focus on the tokenization of global commodity trading activities, before progressively expanding into the tokenization of upstream real-world assets, including mines and mineral resources. Over the long term, the partnership envisions the formation of an open network involving major global commodity trading firms, with the goal of fostering a broader, more open, and more flexible global commodity trading ecosystem.

Blockchain-based commodity trading structures can help mitigate issues long associated with traditional markets such as fraudulent transactions, counterfeit trades, and opaque intermediary structures by ensuring tamper-resistant records and transparent transaction histories. These attributes are expected to enhance market trust and serve as a catalyst for accelerated market expansion.

This agreement is regarded as a significant step in linking the approximately USD 6 trillion global commodity market with next-generation public blockchain infrastructure, marking a meaningful shift in the structural evolution of commodity markets. It highlights that commodity RWA tokenization is progressing beyond theoretical discussion and into a phase of practical execution, with the potential to reshape real-world industrial operations and global trading frameworks.

Cyrus Arman, CEO of Asara Group, commented, "By leveraging Asara Group's established track record and extensive industry network, we are confident that this platform can attract a broad range of companies and users and scale into a globally significant marketplace." He added that, through collaboration with Locus Chain, a high-performance public blockchain, the partnership aims to position commodity RWA tokenization trading as a global standard and, over the long term, develop into a leading platform shaping the future of global commodity trade.

* Locus Chain: Locus Chain is a next-generation blockchain protocol designed to effectively address the challenges of decentralization, scalability, and security. Through its proprietary Dynamic Sharding technology, Locus Chain ensures network stability in any environment, while its Verifiable Pruning technology minimizes node size, allowing nodes to be operated on lightweight devices such as mini PCs and even internet routers and enabling participation in the ecosystem. With its low entry barriers, anyone can operate a node at minimal cost, maintaining a stable and efficient network. These characteristics position Locus Chain as a blockchain network well suited for large-scale projects where scalability is essential, offering a practical balance between accessibility, performance, and long-term network sustainability.

