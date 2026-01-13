Huawei Digital Power: Huawei Releases Top 10 Trends of Smart PV & ESS 2026

SHENZHEN, China, Jan. 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Huawei Digital Power held the Top 10 Trends of Smart PV & ESS Launch 2026, themed "All-Scenario Grid-Forming, Unleashing AI, and Forging Excellence: Advance Renewables as Main Energy Sources." Eric Zhong, Vice President and Chief Marketing Officer of Smart PV & ESS Product Line, Huawei Digital Power, unveiled the trends along with the accompanying white paper, providing insights and practical paths for accelerating PV, wind, and energy storage systems (ESS) as main energy sources of renewable power systems while promoting high-quality industry development.

Zhong noted that the industry is now entering a phase of deeper value creation, shifting from single-point innovations to integrated advances. Drawing on its expertise in PV and energy storage, Huawei released the top 10 trends.

Trend 1: PV+wind+ESS Synergy Will Enable Renewables to Become Predictable, Controllable, Stable Power Sources

Future utility-scale PV+wind+ESS plants must have five core characteristics: two pillars (stable and controllable power generation and costs) and three elements (independent operation with 100% renewables, full-link intelligent collaboration, and high safety and quality throughout the lifecycle).

Trend 2: Grid-forming ESS Will Become a Key Support for Ensuring Power Grid Stability and Balance

Grid-forming ESSs are becoming ubiquitous. They smooth out fluctuations in renewable power generation, enhance power supply stability, participate in energy markets, and provide ancillary services such as frequency regulation and peak shaving.

Trend 3: Generation-grid-load-storage Synergy Will Drive Regional Autonomy and Global Coordination of Power Supply

The AI-powered intelligent dispatch technology makes possible the in-depth collaboration and efficient coordination among power generation, grid, load, and ESS.

Trend 4: In the Residential PV+ESS Scenario, Transition AI-enabled to AI-native, Delivering the Optimal Energy Experience

In residential PV+ESS scenarios, products are evolving from AI-enabled to AI-native. AI is fully embedded in the design, experience, and O&M phases, moving beyond a basic strategy of maximum self-consumption to a proactive strategy of optimal energy experience.

Trend 5: High Frequency and Density Will Drive an Increase in PV+ESS Device Power Density

The power density of PV inverters and PCSs is expected to increase by more than 40% in the next few years. This will greatly improve the quality and efficiency of PV+ESS systems.

Trend 6: High Voltage and Reliability Will Drive LCOE Reduction

Better voltage resilience in key components and insulation materials is accelerating the shift toward high-voltage architectures. Meanwhile, safety measures are moving from reactive response to proactive prevention.

Trend 7: Battery ? ESS, System-level Battery Management Is Essential to Safe and Stable Operation

Digital technologies are used to accurately and reliably manage batteries from cells to systems. This is essential for higher discharge capacity, enhanced safety, longer service life, and simplified O&M of ESSs, which has become a basic requirement for a high-quality ESS.

Trend 8: A Mature Grid-forming Technology System Will Accelerate the Construction of a Renewable Energy System

The grid-forming ESS is evolving from a "passive follower" to an "active architect" of the power grid. Grid-forming technologies move beyond single-function roles toward systematic, deeply integrated applications.

Trend 9: AI Agents Will Enable Renewable Power Plant Automation

AI agents will be integrated into renewable energy plants at an ever-increasing pace. Cloud-edge-device synergy will help achieve power plant automation.

Trend 10: Safety Quantification Will Drive Safety Capability Improvement Across the Energy Storage Industry

ESS safety is shifting from sample-based checks to comprehensive, system-level assessments across the entire lifecycle. By defining measurable safety indicators and continuously enhancing capabilities to meet rated requirements, the industry can finally resolve long-standing issues.

