A Swiss research team has developed a low-temperature sintering and interface-coating process that significantly improves the durability of argyrodite-based solid-state batteries. The approach delivers high ionic conductivity and long cycle life, retaining 75% of capacity after 1,500 cycles.A research team from Switzerland's Paul Scherrer Institute (PSI) has developed a new approach to improve the stability and lifetime of all-solid-state batteries (ASSBs). The work focuses on the argyrodite-type solid electrolyte Li6PS5Cl (LPSCl), which is widely considered one of the most promising materials ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...