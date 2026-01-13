An Adani Green Energy subsidiary has signed agreements to supply 20.8 MW of hybrid solar and wind power to Asahi India Glass from projects in Gujarat.From pv magazine India Adani Green Energy Twenty Five B Ltd., a wholly owned step-down subsidiary of Adani Green Energy Ltd., has signed agreements to supply 20.8 MW of solar-wind hybrid power to Asahi India Glass Ltd. The electricity will be sourced from a hybrid project at Khavda in the western Indian state of Gujarat, comprising a 25 MW solar power plant unit and a 20.8 MW wind power plant unit. The parties have executed a power consumption agreement ...

