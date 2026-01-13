Enhances competitiveness with 30% reduction in cooling energy consumption

KAYTUS, a leading provider of end-to-end AI and liquid cooling solutions, has introduced its One-Stop End-to-End Liquid-Cooled Data Center Solution in response to the surging demand for AI adoption and energy efficiency.

The solution is designed with the concepts of modularization, prefabrication, and safety, supporting up to 15 kW per node and 130 kW per cabinet, with a PUE below 1.1. It provides an end-to-end liquid cooling solution covering design, development, deployment, and operation, addressing the complexity and high entry barriers of large-scale liquid-cooled deployment while supporting eco-friendly data center operations aligned with the government's carbon neutrality initiatives.

Rapid Growth of Domestic AI Market Highlights Urgent Need for Energy Efficiency

The AI industry is rapidly expanding, driven by the launch of the Presidential National AI Strategy Committee in September 2025. The government aims to position Korea among the world's top three AI powers through large-scale infrastructure investments, including the National AI Computing Center project, accelerating nationwide digital transformation. Driven by policy incentives, enterprise demand for building AIDCs has surged. At the same time, with the enforcement of the Framework Act on Carbon Neutrality and Green Growth and the RE100 policy, it has become imperative to explore how to meet the growing demand for high AI computing power while leveraging next-generation data center technologies to achieve sustainable development.

Multiple challenges with a huge and highly systematic liquid cooled establishment

Compared with traditional air cooling, liquid cooling has become the de facto standard for AI data centers thanks to its superior heat exchange efficiency and energy performance. However, from both a technical and engineering perspective, deploying a liquid-cooled data center presents significant challenges. To enable the rapid deployment of ultra-high-density system, the liquid cooling system faces a range of hurdles across planning, deployment, tuning, and ongoing operations. Designing involves interdisciplinary coordination across power distribution, HVAC path planning, structural load considerations, and airflow management. Deploying involves coordinating multiple contractors and managing concurrent construction activities. Tuning liquid-cooled systems requires cross-disciplinary collaboration. Operation requires careful management of coolant control, leak prevention, and fault diagnostics. To address those challenges, Users need partners with extensive technical expertise and deployment experience across these domains.

Customized "4D Integrated Solution" Simplifies Deployment Complexity

KAYTUS's liquid-cooled DC solution for AI applies its 4D differentiation strategy-Design, Develop, Deploy, and Dynamic Optimization-to address the key challenges enterprises face when building liquid-cooled data centers.

Design: KAYTUS is one of the first in the data center industry to provide Building Information Modeling (BIM) design blueprints, enabling customers to visually preview the actual construction outcome in advance. The company offers the consulting service of datacenter early construction planning such as the primary loop analysis, and the complete secondary loop design, covering CDU, liquid cooling ring network, coolant, HVAC pathways and more.

Develop: KAYTUS offers a full-stack product portfolio, encompassing servers, storage, networking, CDUs (Coolant Distribution Units), cooling loops, and intelligent operation and management platforms such as KSManage and MotusAI. By integrating IT equipment with cooling infrastructure, KAYTUS maximizes system compatibility and reliability.

Deploy: By applying modular and prefabricated designs, KAYTUS pre-integrates and tests key components, pipelines, and equipment at the factory, improving delivery efficiency by more than 50%. With around 200 MW of project deployment experience across major regions, KAYTUS has proven its large-scale implementation capability.

Dynamic Optimization: KAYTUS provides benchmarking, performance validation, and system-tuning services for AI and HPC (High-Performance Computing) workloads. Comprehensive network and performance stress testing-from individual nodes to entire racks and cross-rack systems-ensures optimal computing performance and stable, reliable operations.

Technological Innovation for High-Density and Sustainable Infrastructure

The KAYTUS liquid-cooled AIDC solution supports up to 15 kW per node and 130 kW per cabinet, achieving a PUE below 1.1.

In particular, KAYTUS's self-developed megawatt-class CDU delivers a heat exchange capacity of up to 1,200 kW with a primary inlet water temperatures of 36°C and a secondary supply liquid temperature of 40°C, ensuring stable performance even in Korea's hot summer conditions. The solution also features a leak detection system and a dual-valve safety design, which automatically isolates only the affected cabinet in the event of a leak to minimize system impact.

The coolant fully complies with EU RoHS 2.0 and REACH regulations, with zero detection of 233 SVHC (Substances of Very High Concern), ensuring environmental safety and long-term reliability.

Prefabricated Container Solution for Rapid Deployment

To meet enterprises' growing need for fast AI service launches, KAYTUS offers a prefabricated container solution that dramatically shortens data center construction time by 80%. A traditional data center with a scale of 500 racks takes about 18 months to build, while the container solution-where around 90% of assembly and testing is completed in the factory-can shorten the timeline to just 4 months.

In addition, Container solution integrates green energy-saving technologies such as liquid cooling, photovoltaic, energy storage, and waste heat recovery to reduce PUE below 1.1.

The solution also features on-demand customization. It has eight functional container types that can be flexibly combined to suit scenario of AI, general-purpose, and edge applications. It also supports horizontal and vertical expansion-up to five layers-enabling rapid and scalable deployment to meet urgent AI infrastructure needs.

Proven Global Success Cases

KAYTUS has extensive experience in building large-scale liquid-cooled data centers with over 1,000 cabinets across major regions. A notable example is a project for a leading financial firm in Europe, where KAYTUS provided an end-to-end turnkey service covering the design, construction, and operation of 96 rack-scale liquid-cooled systems. By implementing an innovative ring network piping design, 100 kW independent liquid-cooling cabinets, and an intelligent leak detection system, the company ensured 24/7 uninterrupted operation while significantly reducing operational risks.

