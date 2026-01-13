Anzeige
Gold auf Rekordhoch: Eine der spannendsten Gold-Stories 2026 steht ganz am Anfang
13.01.2026 09:06 Uhr
Niklas Berntsson new President and CEO of OptiGroup

GÖTEBORG, Sweden, Jan. 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Niklas Berntsson has assumed his position as President and Chief Executive Officer, effective January 9, 2026, to lead the next phase of OptiGroup's growth strategy. Christoph Sander, who took on the role as interim CEO at OptiGroup in March 2025, will return to his position on the Board of Directors.

Niklas Berntsson brings extensive leadership experience from his previous role as President and CEO of Plasman Group, where he successfully steered the company since October 2018. He has held senior roles at Kongsberg Automotive, Assa Abloy, and Volvo Cars, where he led large-scale transformations, turnarounds, and operational improvements across Europe and Asia.

"Christoph has led OptiGroup through a pivotal period as interim CEO, and on behalf of the Board, I want to thank Christoph for his significant contributions to the company's progress. We are confident that Niklas, with his strong track record and international experience, is the right leader to further develop OptiGroup's successful business," says Espen Asheim, Chairman of OptiGroup.

"I am thrilled to join OptiGroup and lead the next chapter of its growth journey. The company has a well-established position, engaged teams, and a clear strategy for international expansion. I look forward to working closely with our employees, customers, and partners to build on this success and drive the company forward in the years ahead," says Niklas Berntsson, President & CEO of OptiGroup.

Stefan Sikander, Corporate Communication Director, OptiGroup, stefan.sikander@optigroup.com

