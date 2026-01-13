Anzeige
Hexagon AB: Enrique Patrickson appointed as new Chief Financial Officer of Hexagon

Stockholm, Sweden, 13 January 2026 - Hexagon AB today announced the appointment of Enrique Patrickson as Chief Financial Officer (CFO) of Hexagon. Enrique will take office in July 2026 at the latest, succeeding Norbert Hanke, who will remain as interim CFO until then. Enrique will report to Anders Svensson, President & CEO of Hexagon, and will be a member of Hexagon's Executive Management Team.

Enrique joins Hexagon from Triton, a leading European private equity firm, where he has been Operating Partner since 2024. Prior to his current role, Enrique was CFO & Head of Strategy at Viaplay, a Swedish listed streaming service. He has also held a number of CFO and other senior corporate finance roles at Electrolux, Assa Abloy and PwC. Enrique is a Swedish national and will be based in London.

On Enrique's arrival Norbert Hanke, who has served as interim CFO since August 2025 will take on the role of Group Executive Vice President where he will assume responsibility for people and culture at a Group level and lead ventures and other strategic projects. He will continue reporting directly to Hexagon's President and CEO and remain a member of Hexagon's Executive Management Team.

"I am very pleased to announce the appointment of Enrique Patrickson as the new CFO of Hexagon. His experience is uniquely suited to Hexagon's business model, having held CFO, strategy and senior corporate finance roles across Europe & Asia at large capital goods names, complemented by experience in software. I look forward to working together to drive Hexagon's next phase of profitable growth," said Anders Svensson, President & CEO of Hexagon. "I would also like to take this opportunity to thank Norbert Hanke for his continuing dedication to Hexagon, most recently as interim CFO."

+++

FOR MORE INFORMATION, CONTACT:

Investor contacts:
Tom Hull, Head of Investor Relations, Hexagon AB, +44 7442 678 437, ir@hexagon.com
Anton Heikenström, Investor Relations Manager, Hexagon AB, +46 8 601 26 26, ir@hexagon.com

Media contacts:
Deborah Thomas, VP Corporate Communications, Hexagon, +44 7825 142922, media@hexagon.com
Harriet Funston, Senior Account Director, MikeWorldWide (MWW), hmasters@mww.com

This information is information that Hexagon AB is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact person set out above, at 08:00 CET on 13 January 2026.

Hexagon is the global leader in measurement technologies. We provide the confidence that vital industries rely on to build, navigate, and innovate. From microns to Mars, our solutions ensure productivity, quality, safety, and sustainability in everything from manufacturing and construction to mining and autonomous systems.

Hexagon (Nasdaq Stockholm: HEXA B) has approximately 24,800 employees in 50 countries and net sales of approximately 5.4bn EUR. Learn more at hexagon.com and follow us @HexagonAB.


