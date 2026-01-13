Chengdu, China--(Newsfile Corp. - January 13, 2026) - HiSEAS International Tourism Group, a tech-driven global leader in destination management and travel services established in Switzerland in 2011, is pleased to welcome Mr. Zurab Pololikashvili, Former Secretary-General of UN Tourism, as Senior Advisor to the Group. With a global service network spanning 40+ offices across 29 countries in Europe, North America, Africa, the Middle East, Asia, and Oceania, HiSEAS announced the appointment during its Annual Conference 2026, marking a significant milestone in the Group's global strategic development.

The appointment brings distinguished international tourism leadership to HiSEAS. Mr. Pololikashvili served as Secretary-General of UN Tourism from 2018 to 2024, advancing sustainable tourism, digital innovation, and global cooperation throughout his tenure.

The HiSEAS Annual Conference 2026 brought together more than 730 participants from over 20 countries across five continents. In his welcome address, Mr. Pololikashvili reflected on his connection with Chengdu and highlighted the conference's evolution into a key platform for industry exchange and global collaboration.

Duma Wang, Founder & CEO of HiSEAS International, said: "We are truly honored to welcome Mr. Zurab Pololikashvili to the HiSEAS family. His unparalleled experience and profound understanding of global tourism trends will be invaluable as we navigate future opportunities and continue to expand our worldwide footprint. This partnership will significantly contribute to shaping our strategic priorities and enhancing our service excellence."

In his advisory role, Mr. Pololikashvili will provide strategic guidance and industry expertise to support HiSEAS's innovation, global growth, and sustainability initiatives.

The appointment aligns with HiSEAS Strategy 2026, unveiled at the conference, which outlines the Group's vision to become a world-leading, technology-driven destination management company through its integrated "Market × Destination × Digital" growth model.

Supported by its newly expanded Advisory Board-comprising distinguished global leaders including Mr. Pololikashvili-HiSEAS will deepen collaboration with international organizations, tourism authorities, and industry stakeholders worldwide. These partnerships reinforce the Group's mission to serve as a global bridge for travel, delivering diverse, high-quality destination experiences for travelers around the world.

