DJ Official List Notice

Financial Conduct Authority (-) Official List Notice 13-Jan-2026 / 08:00 GMT/BST =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- NOTICE OF ADMISSION TO THE OFFICIAL LIST 13/01/2026, 08:00 The Financial Conduct Authority ("FCA") hereby admits the following securities to the Official List with effect from the time and date of this notice:- Amount Security Description Listing Category ISIN Issuer Name: Invesco Physical Markets PLC 330000 Secured Gold-Linked Certificates due 2100; fully paid Debt and debt-like IE00B579F325 -- securities Issuer Name: iShares Physical Metals plc 434000 iShares Physical Gold ETC; fully paid Debt and debt-like IE00B4ND3602 -- securities 171000 iShares Physical Gold GBP Hedged ETC; fully paid Debt and debt-like IE000Q2P3ZQ3 -- securities 190000 Physical Silver ETC; fully paid Debt and debt-like IE00B4NCWG09 -- securities Issuer Name: Lloyds Bank Corporate Markets plc 50000000 Floating Rate Notes due 13/01/2028; fully paid; (Represented by notes Debt and debt-like XS3271074968 -- to bearer of EUR200,000 each) securities Issuer Name: Xtrackers ETC plc 6000 Xtrackers IE Physical Silver ETC Securities due 30/04/2080; fully paid Debt and debt-like DE000A2T0VS9 -- securities Issuer Name: 21Shares AG 80000 21Shares Bitcoin Core Exchange Traded Product (CBTC); fully paid Debt and debt-like CH1199067674 -- securities 80000 21Shares Bitcoin Core Exchange Traded Product (CBTC); fully paid Debt and debt-like CH1199067674 -- securities 800000 21Shares Bitcoin Core Exchange Traded Product (BOLD); fully paid Debt and debt-like CH1146882308 -- securities Issuer Name: Amundi Physical Metals plc 315000 Amundi Physical Gold ETC Securities due 23/05/2118; fully paid Debt and debt-like FR0013416716 -- securities Issuer Name: ROCKWOOD STRATEGIC PLC 2189832 Closed-ended (Block Ordinary Shares of GBP0.05 each; fully paid investment funds GB00BRRD5L66 -- Listing) Issuer Name: HANETF MULTI-ASSET ETC ISSUER PLC 10000 Yieldmax MSTR Option Income Strategy ETC Securities; fully paid Debt and debt-like XS3087774306 -- securities Issuer Name: WisdomTree Issuer X Limited 48000 WisdomTree Physical Ethereum Digital Securities; fully paid Debt and debt-like GB00BJYDH394 -- securities 122000 WisdomTree Physical Bitcoin Digital Securities; fully paid Debt and debt-like GB00BJYDH287 -- securities Issuer Name: CoinShares Digital Securities Limited 27000 CoinShares Physical Bitcoin Digital Securities; fully paid Debt and debt-like GB00BLD4ZL17 -- securities Issuer Name: EUROPEAN BANK FOR RECONSTRUCTION & DEVELOPMENT 4700000000 6.375% Notes due 08/01/2036; fully paid; (Registered in denominations Debt and debt-like XS3200128216 -- of INR500,000 each) securities 200000000 4.375% Global Notes due 09/03/2028; fully paid; (Registered in Debt and debt-like US29874QEX88 -- denominations of USD1,000 each) securities Issuer Name: HSBC Bank PLC Market Access Notes linked to ordinary shares issued by AL RAYAN BANK Securitised 2500000 due 28/01/2027; fully paid; (Registered in denominations of USD0.614 derivatives XS3273039373 -- each) Issuer Name: BARCLAYS BANK PLC 4000000 Securities due 22/01/2029; fully paid; (Represented by securities to Securitised XS3230701644 -- bearer of GBP1,000.00 each) derivatives Issuer Name: BH Macro Limited 9911 Ordinary Shares of no par value designated as US Dollar Shares; fully Closed-ended GG00BQBFY479 -- paid investment funds Issuer Name: Natwest Markets Plc 3.125% Notes due 13/01/2031; fully paid; (Represented by notes to Debt and debt-like 1000000000 bearer of EUR100,000 each and integral multiples of EUR1,000 in excess securities XS3270997011 -- thereof up to and including EUR199,000) Issuer Name: WisdomTree Commodity Securities Limited 127500 WisdomTree Nickel; fully paid Debt and debt-like GB00B15KY211 -- securities 25400 WisdomTree Silver; fully paid Debt and debt-like GB00B15KY328 -- securities 27100 WisdomTree Coffee 3x Daily Leveraged; fully paid Debt and debt-like JE00BYQY3Z98 -- securities 81000 WisdomTree Zinc; fully paid Debt and debt-like GB00B15KY872 -- securities 2200 WisdomTree Gasoline; fully paid Debt and debt-like GB00B15KXW40 -- securities 8100 WisdomTree Sugar; fully paid Debt and debt-like GB00B15KY658 -- securities 201500 WisdomTree Silver 1x Daily Short; fully paid Debt and debt-like JE00B24DKK82 -- securities 49500 WisdomTree WTI Crude Oil 1x Daily Short; fully paid Debt and debt-like JE00B24DK975 -- securities 460 WisdomTree Natural Gas 1x Daily Short; full paid Debt and debt-like JE00B24DKH53 -- securities 1050000 WisdomTree Natural Gas; fully paid Debt and debt-like JE00BN7KB334 -- securities 15500 WisdomTree Copper 1x Daily Short; fully paid Debt and debt-like JE00B24DK645 -- securities 20400 WisdomTree Brent Crude Oil 1x Daily Short; fully paid Debt and debt-like JE00B78DPL57 -- securities 487000 DO NOT USE - ETFS 2x Daily Long Wheat Individual Securities Standard Debt JE00BDD9QC84 -- 57900 WisdomTree Platinum 2x Daily Leveraged; fully paid Debt and debt-like JE00B2NFV134 -- securities 94400 WisdomTree Silver 2x Daily Leveraged; fully paid Debt and debt-like JE00B2NFTS64 -- securities 112800000 WisdomTree Natural Gas 2x Daily Leveraged; fully paid Debt and debt-like JE00BDD9Q956 -- securities 16300 WisdomTree Cocoa 2x Daily Leveraged; fully paid Debt and debt-like JE00B2NFV803 --

