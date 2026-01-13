Anzeige
Dow Jones News
13.01.2026 09:33 Uhr
Official List Notice

DJ Official List Notice 

Financial Conduct Authority (-) 
Official List Notice 
13-Jan-2026 / 08:00 GMT/BST 
 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
NOTICE OF ADMISSION TO THE OFFICIAL LIST 
 
13/01/2026, 08:00 
 
The Financial Conduct Authority ("FCA") hereby admits the following securities to the Official List with effect from 
the time and date of this notice:- 
 
Amount    Security Description                          Listing Category  ISIN 
 
Issuer Name: Invesco Physical Markets PLC 
 
330000    Secured Gold-Linked Certificates due 2100; fully paid         Debt and debt-like IE00B579F325 --  
                                           securities 

Issuer Name: iShares Physical Metals plc 
 
434000    iShares Physical Gold ETC; fully paid                 Debt and debt-like IE00B4ND3602 --  
                                           securities 
 
 
171000    iShares Physical Gold GBP Hedged ETC; fully paid            Debt and debt-like IE000Q2P3ZQ3 --  
                                           securities 
 
 
190000    Physical Silver ETC; fully paid                    Debt and debt-like IE00B4NCWG09 --  
                                           securities 

Issuer Name: Lloyds Bank Corporate Markets plc 
 
50000000   Floating Rate Notes due 13/01/2028; fully paid; (Represented by notes Debt and debt-like XS3271074968 --  
       to bearer of EUR200,000 each)                     securities 

Issuer Name: Xtrackers ETC plc 
 
6000     Xtrackers IE Physical Silver ETC Securities due 30/04/2080; fully paid Debt and debt-like DE000A2T0VS9 --  
                                           securities 

Issuer Name: 21Shares AG 
 
80000     21Shares Bitcoin Core Exchange Traded Product (CBTC); fully paid    Debt and debt-like CH1199067674 --  
                                           securities 
 
 
800000    21Shares Bitcoin Core Exchange Traded Product (BOLD); fully paid    Debt and debt-like CH1146882308 --  
                                           securities 

Issuer Name: Amundi Physical Metals plc 
 
315000    Amundi Physical Gold ETC Securities due 23/05/2118; fully paid     Debt and debt-like FR0013416716 --  
                                           securities 

Issuer Name: ROCKWOOD STRATEGIC PLC 
 
2189832                                       Closed-ended 
(Block    Ordinary Shares of GBP0.05 each; fully paid              investment funds  GB00BRRD5L66 --  
Listing) 

Issuer Name: HANETF MULTI-ASSET ETC ISSUER PLC 
 
10000     Yieldmax MSTR Option Income Strategy ETC Securities; fully paid    Debt and debt-like XS3087774306 --  
                                           securities 

Issuer Name: WisdomTree Issuer X Limited 
 
48000     WisdomTree Physical Ethereum Digital Securities; fully paid      Debt and debt-like GB00BJYDH394 --  
                                           securities 
 
 
122000    WisdomTree Physical Bitcoin Digital Securities; fully paid       Debt and debt-like GB00BJYDH287 --  
                                           securities 

Issuer Name: CoinShares Digital Securities Limited 
 
27000     CoinShares Physical Bitcoin Digital Securities; fully paid       Debt and debt-like GB00BLD4ZL17 --  
                                           securities 

Issuer Name: EUROPEAN BANK FOR RECONSTRUCTION & DEVELOPMENT 
 
4700000000  6.375% Notes due 08/01/2036; fully paid; (Registered in denominations Debt and debt-like XS3200128216 --  
       of INR500,000 each)                          securities 
 
 
200000000   4.375% Global Notes due 09/03/2028; fully paid; (Registered in     Debt and debt-like US29874QEX88 --  
       denominations of USD1,000 each)                    securities 

Issuer Name: HSBC Bank PLC 
 
       Market Access Notes linked to ordinary shares issued by AL RAYAN BANK Securitised 
2500000    due 28/01/2027; fully paid; (Registered in denominations of USD0.614  derivatives    XS3273039373 --  
       each) 

Issuer Name: BARCLAYS BANK PLC 
 
4000000    Securities due 22/01/2029; fully paid; (Represented by securities to  Securitised    XS3230701644 --  
       bearer of GBP1,000.00 each)                      derivatives 

Issuer Name: BH Macro Limited 
 
9911     Ordinary Shares of no par value designated as US Dollar Shares; fully Closed-ended    GG00BQBFY479 --  
       paid                                  investment funds 

Issuer Name: Natwest Markets Plc 
 
       3.125% Notes due 13/01/2031; fully paid; (Represented by notes to   Debt and debt-like 
1000000000  bearer of EUR100,000 each and integral multiples of EUR1,000 in excess securities     XS3270997011 --  
       thereof up to and including EUR199,000) 

Issuer Name: WisdomTree Commodity Securities Limited 
 
127500    WisdomTree Nickel; fully paid                     Debt and debt-like GB00B15KY211 --  
                                           securities 
 
 
25400     WisdomTree Silver; fully paid                     Debt and debt-like GB00B15KY328 --  
                                           securities 
 
 
27100     WisdomTree Coffee 3x Daily Leveraged; fully paid            Debt and debt-like JE00BYQY3Z98 --  
                                           securities 
 
 
81000     WisdomTree Zinc; fully paid                      Debt and debt-like GB00B15KY872 --  
                                           securities 
 
 
2200     WisdomTree Gasoline; fully paid                    Debt and debt-like GB00B15KXW40 --  
                                           securities 
 
 
8100     WisdomTree Sugar; fully paid                      Debt and debt-like GB00B15KY658 --  
                                           securities 
 
 
201500    WisdomTree Silver 1x Daily Short; fully paid              Debt and debt-like JE00B24DKK82 --  
                                           securities 
 
 
49500     WisdomTree WTI Crude Oil 1x Daily Short; fully paid          Debt and debt-like JE00B24DK975 --  
                                           securities 
 
 
460      WisdomTree Natural Gas 1x Daily Short; full paid            Debt and debt-like JE00B24DKH53 --  
                                           securities 
 
 
1050000    WisdomTree Natural Gas; fully paid                   Debt and debt-like JE00BN7KB334 --  
                                           securities 
 
 
15500     WisdomTree Copper 1x Daily Short; fully paid              Debt and debt-like JE00B24DK645 --  
                                           securities 
 
 
20400     WisdomTree Brent Crude Oil 1x Daily Short; fully paid         Debt and debt-like JE00B78DPL57 --  
                                           securities 
 
 
487000    DO NOT USE - ETFS 2x Daily Long Wheat Individual Securities      Standard Debt   JE00BDD9QC84 --  
 
57900     WisdomTree Platinum 2x Daily Leveraged; fully paid           Debt and debt-like JE00B2NFV134 --  
                                           securities 
 
 
94400     WisdomTree Silver 2x Daily Leveraged; fully paid            Debt and debt-like JE00B2NFTS64 --  
                                           securities 
 
 
112800000   WisdomTree Natural Gas 2x Daily Leveraged; fully paid         Debt and debt-like JE00BDD9Q956 --  
                                           securities 
 
 
16300     WisdomTree Cocoa 2x Daily Leveraged; fully paid            Debt and debt-like JE00B2NFV803 --

(MORE TO FOLLOW) Dow Jones Newswires

January 13, 2026 03:00 ET (08:00 GMT)

© 2026 Dow Jones News
Gold & Silber auf Rekordjagd
Kaum eine Entwicklung war 2025 so eindrucksvoll wie der Höhenflug der Edelmetalle. Allen voran Silber: Angetrieben von einem strukturellen Angebotsdefizit, explodierte der Preis und übertrumpfte dabei den „großen Bruder“ Gold. Die Nachfrage aus dem Investmentsektor zieht weiter an, und ein Preisziel von 100 US-Dollar rückt in greifbare Nähe.

Auch Gold markierte neue Meilensteine. Mit dem Durchbruch über 3.000 und 4.000 US-Dollar pro Unze hat sich der übergeordnete Aufwärtstrend eindrucksvoll bestätigt. Rücksetzer bleiben möglich, doch der nächste Zielbereich bei 5.000 US-Dollar ist charttechnisch fest im Blick. Die fundamentalen Treiber sind intakt, eine nachhaltige Trendwende aktuell nicht in Sicht.

Für Anlegerinnen und Anleger bedeutet das: Jetzt ist die Zeit, um gezielt auf starke Produzenten zu setzen. In unserem neuen Spezialreport stellen wir fünf Gold- und Silberaktien vor, die trotz Rallye weiter attraktives Potenzial bieten, mit robusten Fundamentaldaten und starken Projekten in aussichtsreichen Regionen.

Jetzt den kostenlosen Report sichern und von der nächsten Welle im Edelmetall-Boom profitieren!

Dieses exklusive PDF ist nur für kurze Zeit verfügbar.
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.