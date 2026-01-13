Financial Conduct Authority: Official List Notice -2

DJ Official List Notice

Financial Conduct Authority (-) Official List Notice 13-Jan-2026 / 08:00 GMT/BST =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- NOTICE OF ADMISSION TO THE OFFICIAL LIST 13/01/2026, 08:00 The Financial Conduct Authority ("FCA") hereby admits the following securities to the Official List with effect from the time and date of this notice:- Amount Security Description Listing Category ISIN Issuer Name: Invesco Physical Markets PLC 330000 Secured Gold-Linked Certificates due 2100; fully paid Debt and debt-like IE00B579F325 -- securities Issuer Name: iShares Physical Metals plc 434000 iShares Physical Gold ETC; fully paid Debt and debt-like IE00B4ND3602 -- securities 171000 iShares Physical Gold GBP Hedged ETC; fully paid Debt and debt-like IE000Q2P3ZQ3 -- securities 190000 Physical Silver ETC; fully paid Debt and debt-like IE00B4NCWG09 -- securities Issuer Name: Lloyds Bank Corporate Markets plc 50000000 Floating Rate Notes due 13/01/2028; fully paid; (Represented by notes Debt and debt-like XS3271074968 -- to bearer of EUR200,000 each) securities Issuer Name: Xtrackers ETC plc 6000 Xtrackers IE Physical Silver ETC Securities due 30/04/2080; fully paid Debt and debt-like DE000A2T0VS9 -- securities Issuer Name: 21Shares AG 80000 21Shares Bitcoin Core Exchange Traded Product (CBTC); fully paid Debt and debt-like CH1199067674 -- securities 80000 21Shares Bitcoin Core Exchange Traded Product (CBTC); fully paid Debt and debt-like CH1199067674 -- securities 800000 21Shares Bitcoin Core Exchange Traded Product (BOLD); fully paid Debt and debt-like CH1146882308 -- securities Issuer Name: Amundi Physical Metals plc 315000 Amundi Physical Gold ETC Securities due 23/05/2118; fully paid Debt and debt-like FR0013416716 -- securities Issuer Name: ROCKWOOD STRATEGIC PLC 2189832 Closed-ended (Block Ordinary Shares of GBP0.05 each; fully paid investment funds GB00BRRD5L66 -- Listing) Issuer Name: HANETF MULTI-ASSET ETC ISSUER PLC 10000 Yieldmax MSTR Option Income Strategy ETC Securities; fully paid Debt and debt-like XS3087774306 -- securities Issuer Name: WisdomTree Issuer X Limited 48000 WisdomTree Physical Ethereum Digital Securities; fully paid Debt and debt-like GB00BJYDH394 -- securities 122000 WisdomTree Physical Bitcoin Digital Securities; fully paid Debt and debt-like GB00BJYDH287 -- securities Issuer Name: CoinShares Digital Securities Limited 27000 CoinShares Physical Bitcoin Digital Securities; fully paid Debt and debt-like GB00BLD4ZL17 -- securities Issuer Name: EUROPEAN BANK FOR RECONSTRUCTION & DEVELOPMENT 4700000000 6.375% Notes due 08/01/2036; fully paid; (Registered in denominations Debt and debt-like XS3200128216 -- of INR500,000 each) securities 200000000 4.375% Global Notes due 09/03/2028; fully paid; (Registered in Debt and debt-like US29874QEX88 -- denominations of USD1,000 each) securities Issuer Name: HSBC Bank PLC Market Access Notes linked to ordinary shares issued by AL RAYAN BANK Securitised 2500000 due 28/01/2027; fully paid; (Registered in denominations of USD0.614 derivatives XS3273039373 -- each) Issuer Name: BARCLAYS BANK PLC 4000000 Securities due 22/01/2029; fully paid; (Represented by securities to Securitised XS3230701644 -- bearer of GBP1,000.00 each) derivatives Issuer Name: BH Macro Limited 9911 Ordinary Shares of no par value designated as US Dollar Shares; fully Closed-ended GG00BQBFY479 -- paid investment funds Issuer Name: Natwest Markets Plc 3.125% Notes due 13/01/2031; fully paid; (Represented by notes to Debt and debt-like 1000000000 bearer of EUR100,000 each and integral multiples of EUR1,000 in excess securities XS3270997011 -- thereof up to and including EUR199,000) Issuer Name: WisdomTree Commodity Securities Limited 127500 WisdomTree Nickel; fully paid Debt and debt-like GB00B15KY211 -- securities 25400 WisdomTree Silver; fully paid Debt and debt-like GB00B15KY328 -- securities 27100 WisdomTree Coffee 3x Daily Leveraged; fully paid Debt and debt-like JE00BYQY3Z98 -- securities 81000 WisdomTree Zinc; fully paid Debt and debt-like GB00B15KY872 -- securities 2200 WisdomTree Gasoline; fully paid Debt and debt-like GB00B15KXW40 -- securities 8100 WisdomTree Sugar; fully paid Debt and debt-like GB00B15KY658 -- securities 201500 WisdomTree Silver 1x Daily Short; fully paid Debt and debt-like JE00B24DKK82 -- securities 49500 WisdomTree WTI Crude Oil 1x Daily Short; fully paid Debt and debt-like JE00B24DK975 -- securities 460 WisdomTree Natural Gas 1x Daily Short; full paid Debt and debt-like JE00B24DKH53 -- securities 1050000 WisdomTree Natural Gas; fully paid Debt and debt-like JE00BN7KB334 -- securities 15500 WisdomTree Copper 1x Daily Short; fully paid Debt and debt-like JE00B24DK645 -- securities 20400 WisdomTree Brent Crude Oil 1x Daily Short; fully paid Debt and debt-like JE00B78DPL57 -- securities 487000 DO NOT USE - ETFS 2x Daily Long Wheat Individual Securities Standard Debt JE00BDD9QC84 -- 57900 WisdomTree Platinum 2x Daily Leveraged; fully paid Debt and debt-like JE00B2NFV134 -- securities 94400 WisdomTree Silver 2x Daily Leveraged; fully paid Debt and debt-like JE00B2NFTS64 -- securities 112800000 WisdomTree Natural Gas 2x Daily Leveraged; fully paid Debt and debt-like JE00BDD9Q956 -- securities 16300 WisdomTree Cocoa 2x Daily Leveraged; fully paid Debt and debt-like JE00B2NFV803 --

(MORE TO FOLLOW) Dow Jones Newswires

January 13, 2026 03:00 ET (08:00 GMT)

DJ Official List Notice -2-

securities 20500 WisdomTree Nickel 2x Daily Leveraged; fully paid Debt and debt-like JE00BDD9QB77 -- securities 590080 WisdomTree WTI Crude Oil; fully paid Debt and debt-like GB00B15KXV33 -- securities 104100 WisdomTree Copper; fully paid Debt and debt-like GB00B15KXQ89 -- securities 4251000 WisdomTree Industrial Metals; fully paid Debt and debt-like GB00B15KYG56 -- securities 8050 WisdomTree Gold 2x Daily Leveraged; fully paid Debt and debt-like JE00B2NFTL95 -- securities 56913 WisdomTree Cocoa; fully paid Debt and debt-like JE00B2QXZK10 -- securities 42000 WisdomTree Aluminium; fully paid Debt and debt-like GB00B15KXN58 -- securities 25200 WisdomTree Brent Crude Oil; fully paid Debt and debt-like JE00B78CGV99 -- securities 1141400 WisdomTree Energy; fully paid Debt and debt-like GB00B15KYB02 -- securities Issuer Name: Leverage Shares Public Limited Company 1200 Leverage Shares 2x Amazon ETP Securities due 05/12/2067; fully paid Debt and debt-like IE00BF03XH11 -- securities 40000 IncomeShares Amazon (AMZN) Options ETP; fully paid Debt and debt-like XS2901884408 -- securities 25000 IncomeShares Apple (AAPL) Options ETP; fully paid Debt and debt-like XS2901884663 -- securities 500 Leverage Shares 3x Palantir ETP Securities; fully paid Debt and debt-like XS2663694680 -- securities 22000 Leverage Shares -3x Short ASML ETP Securities due 15/09/2075; fully Debt and debt-like XS3068790222 -- paid securities 450000 Leverage Shares -3x Short Germany 40 ETP Securities; fully paid Debt and debt-like XS2472332290 -- securities 17500 Leverage Shares -3x Short Semiconductors ETP Securities; fully paid Debt and debt-like XS3005160257 -- securities 4000000 Leverage Shares -5x Short Nasdaq 100 ETP Securities; fully paid Debt and debt-like XS2399364319 -- securities 1600000 Leverage Shares -5x Short S&P 500 ETP Securities; fully paid Debt and debt-like XS2399364665 -- securities 3100 Leverage Shares 2x Tesla ETP Securities due 07/04/2070; fully paid Debt and debt-like IE00BK5BZY66 -- securities Issuer Name: WisdomTree Metal Securities Limited 2500 WisdomTree Physical Precious Metals; fully paid Debt and debt-like JE00B1VS3W29 -- securities 1360000 WisdomTree Physical Silver; fully paid Debt and debt-like JE00B1VS3333 -- securities 3000 WisdomTree Core Physical Gold; fully paid Debt and debt-like JE00BN2CJ301 -- securities 1800 WisdomTree Physical Swiss Gold; fully paid Debt and debt-like JE00B588CD74 -- securities 40000 WisdomTree Physical Gold; fully paid Debt and debt-like JE00B1VS3770 -- securities Issuer Name: Gold Bullion Securities Limited 2000 (LYXOR GBS) Secured Undated Zero Coupon Notes; fully paid Debt and debt-like GB00B00FHZ82 -- securities Issuer Name: STANDARD CHARTERED PLC 4.299% Reset Notes due 13/01/2030; fully paid; (Registered in Debt and debt-like 1000000000 denominations of USD200,000 each and integral multiples of USD1,000 in securities XS3258535908 -- excess thereof) (Unrestricted) 5.243% Reset Notes due 13/01/2037; fully paid; (Registered in Debt and debt-like 1000000000 denominations of USD200,000 each and integral multiples of USD1,000 in securities XS3258536112 -- excess thereof) (Unrestricted) Floating Rate Notes due 13/01/2030; fully paid; (Registered in Debt and debt-like 500000000 denominations of USD200,000 each and integral multiples of USD1,000 in securities US85325D2C32 -- excess thereof) (Unrestricted) 5.243% Reset Notes due 13/01/2037; fully paid; (Registered in Debt and debt-like denominations of USD200,000 each and integral multiples of USD1,000 in securities US85325C2L58 -- excess thereof) (Restricted) Floating Rate Notes due 13/01/2030; fully paid; (Registered in Debt and debt-like denominations of USD200,000 each and integral multiples of USD1,000 in securities US85325C2M32 -- excess thereof) (Restricted) 4.299% Reset Notes due 13/01/2030; fully paid; (Registered in Debt and debt-like denominations of USD200,000 each and integral multiples of USD1,000 in securities US85325C2K75 -- excess thereof) (Restricted) Issuer Name: WisdomTree Hedged Commodity Securities Limited 41500 WisdomTree Brent Crude Oil - GBP Daily Hedged; fully paid Debt and debt-like JE00B766LB87 -- securities Issuer Name: National Grid plc Equity shares 7084688 Ordinary Shares of 12 204/473p each; fully paid (commercial GB00BDR05C01 -- companies) Issuer Name: First Abu Dhabi Bank P.J.S.C. 4.299% Notes due 13/01/2031; fully paid; (Registered in denominations of USD200,000 each and integral multiples of 750000000 Debt and debt-like XS3270992640 -- securities USD1,000 thereafter) Issuer Name: WisdomTree Multi Asset Issuer Public Limited Company 125000 WisdomTree Copper 3x Daily Leveraged; fully paid Debt and debt-like IE00B8JVMZ80 -- securities 350000 WisdomTree S&P 500 VIX Short-Term Futures 2.25x Daily Leveraged; fully Debt and debt-like XS2819843736 -- paid securities 2400000 WisdomTree Qs100 5x Daily Short Securities; fully paid Debt and debt-like XS2771611840 -- securities 1200000 WisdomTree FTSE 100 3x Daily Short; fully paid Debt and debt-like IE00B7VB3908 -- securities 16700 WisdomTree Silver 3x Daily Leveraged; fully paid Debt and debt-like IE00B7XD2195 --

(MORE TO FOLLOW) Dow Jones Newswires

January 13, 2026 03:00 ET (08:00 GMT)