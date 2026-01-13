Anzeige
Financial Conduct Authority: Official List Notice

DJ Official List Notice 

Financial Conduct Authority (-) 
Official List Notice 
13-Jan-2026 / 08:00 GMT/BST 
 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
NOTICE OF ADMISSION TO THE OFFICIAL LIST 
 
13/01/2026, 08:00 
 
The Financial Conduct Authority ("FCA") hereby admits the following securities to the Official List with effect from 
the time and date of this notice:- 
 
Amount    Security Description                          Listing Category  ISIN 
 
Issuer Name: Invesco Physical Markets PLC 
 
330000    Secured Gold-Linked Certificates due 2100; fully paid         Debt and debt-like IE00B579F325 --  
                                           securities 

Issuer Name: iShares Physical Metals plc 
 
434000    iShares Physical Gold ETC; fully paid                 Debt and debt-like IE00B4ND3602 --  
                                           securities 
 
 
171000    iShares Physical Gold GBP Hedged ETC; fully paid            Debt and debt-like IE000Q2P3ZQ3 --  
                                           securities 
 
 
190000    Physical Silver ETC; fully paid                    Debt and debt-like IE00B4NCWG09 --  
                                           securities 

Issuer Name: Lloyds Bank Corporate Markets plc 
 
50000000   Floating Rate Notes due 13/01/2028; fully paid; (Represented by notes Debt and debt-like XS3271074968 --  
       to bearer of EUR200,000 each)                     securities 

Issuer Name: Xtrackers ETC plc 
 
6000     Xtrackers IE Physical Silver ETC Securities due 30/04/2080; fully paid Debt and debt-like DE000A2T0VS9 --  
                                           securities 

Issuer Name: 21Shares AG 
 
80000     21Shares Bitcoin Core Exchange Traded Product (CBTC); fully paid    Debt and debt-like CH1199067674 --  
                                           securities 
 
 
80000     21Shares Bitcoin Core Exchange Traded Product (CBTC); fully paid    Debt and debt-like CH1199067674 --  
                                           securities 
 
 
800000    21Shares Bitcoin Core Exchange Traded Product (BOLD); fully paid    Debt and debt-like CH1146882308 --  
                                           securities 

Issuer Name: Amundi Physical Metals plc 
 
315000    Amundi Physical Gold ETC Securities due 23/05/2118; fully paid     Debt and debt-like FR0013416716 --  
                                           securities 

Issuer Name: ROCKWOOD STRATEGIC PLC 
 
2189832                                       Closed-ended 
(Block    Ordinary Shares of GBP0.05 each; fully paid              investment funds  GB00BRRD5L66 --  
Listing) 

Issuer Name: HANETF MULTI-ASSET ETC ISSUER PLC 
 
10000     Yieldmax MSTR Option Income Strategy ETC Securities; fully paid    Debt and debt-like XS3087774306 --  
                                           securities 

Issuer Name: WisdomTree Issuer X Limited 
 
48000     WisdomTree Physical Ethereum Digital Securities; fully paid      Debt and debt-like GB00BJYDH394 --  
                                           securities 
 
 
122000    WisdomTree Physical Bitcoin Digital Securities; fully paid       Debt and debt-like GB00BJYDH287 --  
                                           securities 

Issuer Name: CoinShares Digital Securities Limited 
 
27000     CoinShares Physical Bitcoin Digital Securities; fully paid       Debt and debt-like GB00BLD4ZL17 --  
                                           securities 

Issuer Name: EUROPEAN BANK FOR RECONSTRUCTION & DEVELOPMENT 
 
4700000000  6.375% Notes due 08/01/2036; fully paid; (Registered in denominations Debt and debt-like XS3200128216 --  
       of INR500,000 each)                          securities 
 
 
200000000   4.375% Global Notes due 09/03/2028; fully paid; (Registered in     Debt and debt-like US29874QEX88 --  
       denominations of USD1,000 each)                    securities 

Issuer Name: HSBC Bank PLC 
 
       Market Access Notes linked to ordinary shares issued by AL RAYAN BANK Securitised 
2500000    due 28/01/2027; fully paid; (Registered in denominations of USD0.614  derivatives    XS3273039373 --  
       each) 

Issuer Name: BARCLAYS BANK PLC 
 
4000000    Securities due 22/01/2029; fully paid; (Represented by securities to  Securitised    XS3230701644 --  
       bearer of GBP1,000.00 each)                      derivatives 

Issuer Name: BH Macro Limited 
 
9911     Ordinary Shares of no par value designated as US Dollar Shares; fully Closed-ended    GG00BQBFY479 --  
       paid                                  investment funds 

Issuer Name: Natwest Markets Plc 
 
       3.125% Notes due 13/01/2031; fully paid; (Represented by notes to   Debt and debt-like 
1000000000  bearer of EUR100,000 each and integral multiples of EUR1,000 in excess securities     XS3270997011 --  
       thereof up to and including EUR199,000) 

Issuer Name: WisdomTree Commodity Securities Limited 
 
127500    WisdomTree Nickel; fully paid                     Debt and debt-like GB00B15KY211 --  
                                           securities 
 
 
25400     WisdomTree Silver; fully paid                     Debt and debt-like GB00B15KY328 --  
                                           securities 
 
 
27100     WisdomTree Coffee 3x Daily Leveraged; fully paid            Debt and debt-like JE00BYQY3Z98 --  
                                           securities 
 
 
81000     WisdomTree Zinc; fully paid                      Debt and debt-like GB00B15KY872 --  
                                           securities 
 
 
2200     WisdomTree Gasoline; fully paid                    Debt and debt-like GB00B15KXW40 --  
                                           securities 
 
 
8100     WisdomTree Sugar; fully paid                      Debt and debt-like GB00B15KY658 --  
                                           securities 
 
 
201500    WisdomTree Silver 1x Daily Short; fully paid              Debt and debt-like JE00B24DKK82 --  
                                           securities 
 
 
49500     WisdomTree WTI Crude Oil 1x Daily Short; fully paid          Debt and debt-like JE00B24DK975 --  
                                           securities 
 
 
460      WisdomTree Natural Gas 1x Daily Short; full paid            Debt and debt-like JE00B24DKH53 --  
                                           securities 
 
 
1050000    WisdomTree Natural Gas; fully paid                   Debt and debt-like JE00BN7KB334 --  
                                           securities 
 
 
15500     WisdomTree Copper 1x Daily Short; fully paid              Debt and debt-like JE00B24DK645 --  
                                           securities 
 
 
20400     WisdomTree Brent Crude Oil 1x Daily Short; fully paid         Debt and debt-like JE00B78DPL57 --  
                                           securities 
 
 
487000    DO NOT USE - ETFS 2x Daily Long Wheat Individual Securities      Standard Debt   JE00BDD9QC84 --  
 
57900     WisdomTree Platinum 2x Daily Leveraged; fully paid           Debt and debt-like JE00B2NFV134 --  
                                           securities 
 
 
94400     WisdomTree Silver 2x Daily Leveraged; fully paid            Debt and debt-like JE00B2NFTS64 --  
                                           securities 
 
 
112800000   WisdomTree Natural Gas 2x Daily Leveraged; fully paid         Debt and debt-like JE00BDD9Q956 --  
                                           securities 
 
 
16300     WisdomTree Cocoa 2x Daily Leveraged; fully paid            Debt and debt-like JE00B2NFV803 --
                                           securities 
 
 
20500     WisdomTree Nickel 2x Daily Leveraged; fully paid            Debt and debt-like JE00BDD9QB77 --  
                                           securities 
 
 
590080    WisdomTree WTI Crude Oil; fully paid                  Debt and debt-like GB00B15KXV33 --  
                                           securities 
 
 
104100    WisdomTree Copper; fully paid                     Debt and debt-like GB00B15KXQ89 --  
                                           securities 
 
 
4251000    WisdomTree Industrial Metals; fully paid                Debt and debt-like GB00B15KYG56 --  
                                           securities 
 
 
8050     WisdomTree Gold 2x Daily Leveraged; fully paid             Debt and debt-like JE00B2NFTL95 --  
                                           securities 
 
 
56913     WisdomTree Cocoa; fully paid                      Debt and debt-like JE00B2QXZK10 --  
                                           securities 
 
 
42000     WisdomTree Aluminium; fully paid                    Debt and debt-like GB00B15KXN58 --  
                                           securities 
 
 
25200     WisdomTree Brent Crude Oil; fully paid                 Debt and debt-like JE00B78CGV99 --  
                                           securities 
 
 
1141400    WisdomTree Energy; fully paid                     Debt and debt-like GB00B15KYB02 --  
                                           securities 

Issuer Name: Leverage Shares Public Limited Company 
 
1200     Leverage Shares 2x Amazon ETP Securities due 05/12/2067; fully paid  Debt and debt-like IE00BF03XH11 --  
                                           securities 
 
 
40000     IncomeShares Amazon (AMZN) Options ETP; fully paid           Debt and debt-like XS2901884408 --  
                                           securities 
 
 
25000     IncomeShares Apple (AAPL) Options ETP; fully paid           Debt and debt-like XS2901884663 --  
                                           securities 
 
 
500      Leverage Shares 3x Palantir ETP Securities; fully paid         Debt and debt-like XS2663694680 --  
                                           securities 
 
 
22000     Leverage Shares -3x Short ASML ETP Securities due 15/09/2075; fully  Debt and debt-like XS3068790222 --  
       paid                                  securities 
 
 
450000    Leverage Shares -3x Short Germany 40 ETP Securities; fully paid    Debt and debt-like XS2472332290 --  
                                           securities 
 
 
17500     Leverage Shares -3x Short Semiconductors ETP Securities; fully paid  Debt and debt-like XS3005160257 --  
                                           securities 
 
 
4000000    Leverage Shares -5x Short Nasdaq 100 ETP Securities; fully paid    Debt and debt-like XS2399364319 --  
                                           securities 
 
 
1600000    Leverage Shares -5x Short S&P 500 ETP Securities; fully paid      Debt and debt-like XS2399364665 --  
                                           securities 
 
 
3100     Leverage Shares 2x Tesla ETP Securities due 07/04/2070; fully paid   Debt and debt-like IE00BK5BZY66 --  
                                           securities 

Issuer Name: WisdomTree Metal Securities Limited 
 
2500     WisdomTree Physical Precious Metals; fully paid            Debt and debt-like JE00B1VS3W29 --  
                                           securities 
 
 
1360000    WisdomTree Physical Silver; fully paid                 Debt and debt-like JE00B1VS3333 --  
                                           securities 
 
 
3000     WisdomTree Core Physical Gold; fully paid               Debt and debt-like JE00BN2CJ301 --  
                                           securities 
 
 
1800     WisdomTree Physical Swiss Gold; fully paid               Debt and debt-like JE00B588CD74 --  
                                           securities 
 
 
40000     WisdomTree Physical Gold; fully paid                  Debt and debt-like JE00B1VS3770 --  
                                           securities 

Issuer Name: Gold Bullion Securities Limited 
 
2000     (LYXOR GBS) Secured Undated Zero Coupon Notes; fully paid       Debt and debt-like GB00B00FHZ82 --  
                                           securities 

Issuer Name: STANDARD CHARTERED PLC 
 
       4.299% Reset Notes due 13/01/2030; fully paid; (Registered in     Debt and debt-like 
1000000000  denominations of USD200,000 each and integral multiples of USD1,000 in securities     XS3258535908 --  
       excess thereof) (Unrestricted) 
 
 
       5.243% Reset Notes due 13/01/2037; fully paid; (Registered in     Debt and debt-like 
1000000000  denominations of USD200,000 each and integral multiples of USD1,000 in securities     XS3258536112 --  
       excess thereof) (Unrestricted) 
 
 
       Floating Rate Notes due 13/01/2030; fully paid; (Registered in     Debt and debt-like 
500000000   denominations of USD200,000 each and integral multiples of USD1,000 in securities     US85325D2C32 --  
       excess thereof) (Unrestricted) 
 
 
       5.243% Reset Notes due 13/01/2037; fully paid; (Registered in     Debt and debt-like 
        denominations of USD200,000 each and integral multiples of USD1,000 in securities     US85325C2L58 --  
       excess thereof) (Restricted) 
 
 
       Floating Rate Notes due 13/01/2030; fully paid; (Registered in     Debt and debt-like 
        denominations of USD200,000 each and integral multiples of USD1,000 in securities     US85325C2M32 --  
       excess thereof) (Restricted) 
 
 
       4.299% Reset Notes due 13/01/2030; fully paid; (Registered in     Debt and debt-like 
        denominations of USD200,000 each and integral multiples of USD1,000 in securities     US85325C2K75 --  
       excess thereof) (Restricted) 

Issuer Name: WisdomTree Hedged Commodity Securities Limited 
 
41500     WisdomTree Brent Crude Oil - GBP Daily Hedged; fully paid       Debt and debt-like JE00B766LB87 --  
                                           securities 

Issuer Name: National Grid plc 
 
                                           Equity shares 
7084688    Ordinary Shares of 12 204/473p each; fully paid            (commercial    GB00BDR05C01 --  
                                           companies) 

Issuer Name: First Abu Dhabi Bank P.J.S.C. 
 
       4.299% Notes due 13/01/2031; fully paid; (Registered in denominations 
       of USD200,000 each and integral multiples of 
750000000                                      Debt and debt-like XS3270992640 --  
                                         securities 
 
       USD1,000 thereafter) 

Issuer Name: WisdomTree Multi Asset Issuer Public Limited Company 
 
125000    WisdomTree Copper 3x Daily Leveraged; fully paid            Debt and debt-like IE00B8JVMZ80 --  
                                           securities 
 
 
350000    WisdomTree S&P 500 VIX Short-Term Futures 2.25x Daily Leveraged; fully Debt and debt-like XS2819843736 --  
       paid                                  securities 
 
 
2400000    WisdomTree Qs100 5x Daily Short Securities; fully paid         Debt and debt-like XS2771611840 --  
                                           securities 
 
 
1200000    WisdomTree FTSE 100 3x Daily Short; fully paid             Debt and debt-like IE00B7VB3908 --  
                                           securities 
 
 
16700     WisdomTree Silver 3x Daily Leveraged; fully paid            Debt and debt-like IE00B7XD2195 --
                                           securities 
 
 
37000     WisdomTree Energy Enhanced; fully paid                 Debt and debt-like IE00BF4TWF63 --  
                                           securities 
 
 
78000000   WisdomTree Silver 3x Daily Short; fully paid              Debt and debt-like IE00B8JG1787 --  
                                           securities 
 
 
80000     WisdomTree WTI Crude Oil 3x Daily Short; fully paid          Debt and debt-like XS2819844387 --  
                                           securities 
 
 
217300    WisdomTree Natural Gas 3x Daily Short; fully paid           Debt and debt-like XS2819843223 --  
                                           securities 
 
 
6030000    WisdomTree Natural Gas 3x Daily Leveraged; fully paid         Debt and debt-like XS2819843900 --  
                                           securities 
 
 
320000    WisdomTree Emerging Markets 3x Daily Short; fully paid         Debt and debt-like IE00BYTYHM11 --  
                                           securities 
 
 
2400000    WisdomTree EURO STOXX 50 3x Daily Short; fully paid          Debt and debt-like IE00B8JF9153 --  
                                           securities 
 
 
1500000    WisdomTree Brent Crude Oil 3x Daily Short; fully paid         Debt and debt-like IE00BLRPRK35 --  
                                           securities

If you have any queries relating to the above, please contact Issuer Management at the FCA on 020 7066 8352. 

Notes 
 
SEDOL numbers which are allocated by the London Stock Exchange as a Stock Exchange identifier may be found on their 
dealing notice. 
=-Denotes the security is being admitted to trading on the London Stock Exchange, a Recognised Investment Exchange. 
†Denotes the security is also being admitted to trading on Aquis Stock Exchange, a Recognised Investment Exchange. 
Denotes the security is also being admitted to trading on Euronext, a Recognised Investment Exchange. 
~Denotes the security is also being admitted to trading on Cboe Europe, a Recognised Investment Exchange. 
^Denotes the security is also being admitted to trading on Shanghai-London Stock Connect, a Recognised Investment 
Exchange. 
*Denotes the security is also being admitted to trading on IPSX Prime, a Recognised Investment Exchange. 
Notices issued by the FCA in respect of admission of securities to the Official List must be read in conjunction with 
notices issued by the relevant Recognised Investment Exchange in respect of admission of securities to trading on its 
markets.

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

View original content: EQS News ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

Category Code: NOT 
TIDM:     - 
LEI Code:   2138003EUVPJRRBEPW94 
Sequence No.: 414584 
EQS News ID:  2258770 
  
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=2258770&application_name=news&site_id=dow_jones%7e%7e%7ebed8b539-0373-42bd-8d0e-f3efeec9bbed

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

January 13, 2026 03:00 ET (08:00 GMT)

© 2026 Dow Jones News
