Financial Conduct Authority: Official List Notice -3

Financial Conduct Authority (-) Official List Notice 13-Jan-2026 / 08:00 GMT/BST =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- NOTICE OF ADMISSION TO THE OFFICIAL LIST 13/01/2026, 08:00 The Financial Conduct Authority ("FCA") hereby admits the following securities to the Official List with effect from the time and date of this notice:- Amount Security Description Listing Category ISIN Issuer Name: Invesco Physical Markets PLC 330000 Secured Gold-Linked Certificates due 2100; fully paid Debt and debt-like IE00B579F325 -- securities Issuer Name: iShares Physical Metals plc 434000 iShares Physical Gold ETC; fully paid Debt and debt-like IE00B4ND3602 -- securities 171000 iShares Physical Gold GBP Hedged ETC; fully paid Debt and debt-like IE000Q2P3ZQ3 -- securities 190000 Physical Silver ETC; fully paid Debt and debt-like IE00B4NCWG09 -- securities Issuer Name: Lloyds Bank Corporate Markets plc 50000000 Floating Rate Notes due 13/01/2028; fully paid; (Represented by notes Debt and debt-like XS3271074968 -- to bearer of EUR200,000 each) securities Issuer Name: Xtrackers ETC plc 6000 Xtrackers IE Physical Silver ETC Securities due 30/04/2080; fully paid Debt and debt-like DE000A2T0VS9 -- securities Issuer Name: 21Shares AG 80000 21Shares Bitcoin Core Exchange Traded Product (CBTC); fully paid Debt and debt-like CH1199067674 -- securities 80000 21Shares Bitcoin Core Exchange Traded Product (CBTC); fully paid Debt and debt-like CH1199067674 -- securities 800000 21Shares Bitcoin Core Exchange Traded Product (BOLD); fully paid Debt and debt-like CH1146882308 -- securities Issuer Name: Amundi Physical Metals plc 315000 Amundi Physical Gold ETC Securities due 23/05/2118; fully paid Debt and debt-like FR0013416716 -- securities Issuer Name: ROCKWOOD STRATEGIC PLC 2189832 Closed-ended (Block Ordinary Shares of GBP0.05 each; fully paid investment funds GB00BRRD5L66 -- Listing) Issuer Name: HANETF MULTI-ASSET ETC ISSUER PLC 10000 Yieldmax MSTR Option Income Strategy ETC Securities; fully paid Debt and debt-like XS3087774306 -- securities Issuer Name: WisdomTree Issuer X Limited 48000 WisdomTree Physical Ethereum Digital Securities; fully paid Debt and debt-like GB00BJYDH394 -- securities 122000 WisdomTree Physical Bitcoin Digital Securities; fully paid Debt and debt-like GB00BJYDH287 -- securities Issuer Name: CoinShares Digital Securities Limited 27000 CoinShares Physical Bitcoin Digital Securities; fully paid Debt and debt-like GB00BLD4ZL17 -- securities Issuer Name: EUROPEAN BANK FOR RECONSTRUCTION & DEVELOPMENT 4700000000 6.375% Notes due 08/01/2036; fully paid; (Registered in denominations Debt and debt-like XS3200128216 -- of INR500,000 each) securities 200000000 4.375% Global Notes due 09/03/2028; fully paid; (Registered in Debt and debt-like US29874QEX88 -- denominations of USD1,000 each) securities Issuer Name: HSBC Bank PLC Market Access Notes linked to ordinary shares issued by AL RAYAN BANK Securitised 2500000 due 28/01/2027; fully paid; (Registered in denominations of USD0.614 derivatives XS3273039373 -- each) Issuer Name: BARCLAYS BANK PLC 4000000 Securities due 22/01/2029; fully paid; (Represented by securities to Securitised XS3230701644 -- bearer of GBP1,000.00 each) derivatives Issuer Name: BH Macro Limited 9911 Ordinary Shares of no par value designated as US Dollar Shares; fully Closed-ended GG00BQBFY479 -- paid investment funds Issuer Name: Natwest Markets Plc 3.125% Notes due 13/01/2031; fully paid; (Represented by notes to Debt and debt-like 1000000000 bearer of EUR100,000 each and integral multiples of EUR1,000 in excess securities XS3270997011 -- thereof up to and including EUR199,000) Issuer Name: WisdomTree Commodity Securities Limited 127500 WisdomTree Nickel; fully paid Debt and debt-like GB00B15KY211 -- securities 25400 WisdomTree Silver; fully paid Debt and debt-like GB00B15KY328 -- securities 27100 WisdomTree Coffee 3x Daily Leveraged; fully paid Debt and debt-like JE00BYQY3Z98 -- securities 81000 WisdomTree Zinc; fully paid Debt and debt-like GB00B15KY872 -- securities 2200 WisdomTree Gasoline; fully paid Debt and debt-like GB00B15KXW40 -- securities 8100 WisdomTree Sugar; fully paid Debt and debt-like GB00B15KY658 -- securities 201500 WisdomTree Silver 1x Daily Short; fully paid Debt and debt-like JE00B24DKK82 -- securities 49500 WisdomTree WTI Crude Oil 1x Daily Short; fully paid Debt and debt-like JE00B24DK975 -- securities 460 WisdomTree Natural Gas 1x Daily Short; full paid Debt and debt-like JE00B24DKH53 -- securities 1050000 WisdomTree Natural Gas; fully paid Debt and debt-like JE00BN7KB334 -- securities 15500 WisdomTree Copper 1x Daily Short; fully paid Debt and debt-like JE00B24DK645 -- securities 20400 WisdomTree Brent Crude Oil 1x Daily Short; fully paid Debt and debt-like JE00B78DPL57 -- securities 487000 DO NOT USE - ETFS 2x Daily Long Wheat Individual Securities Standard Debt JE00BDD9QC84 -- 57900 WisdomTree Platinum 2x Daily Leveraged; fully paid Debt and debt-like JE00B2NFV134 -- securities 94400 WisdomTree Silver 2x Daily Leveraged; fully paid Debt and debt-like JE00B2NFTS64 -- securities 112800000 WisdomTree Natural Gas 2x Daily Leveraged; fully paid Debt and debt-like JE00BDD9Q956 -- securities 16300 WisdomTree Cocoa 2x Daily Leveraged; fully paid Debt and debt-like JE00B2NFV803 --

securities 20500 WisdomTree Nickel 2x Daily Leveraged; fully paid Debt and debt-like JE00BDD9QB77 -- securities 590080 WisdomTree WTI Crude Oil; fully paid Debt and debt-like GB00B15KXV33 -- securities 104100 WisdomTree Copper; fully paid Debt and debt-like GB00B15KXQ89 -- securities 4251000 WisdomTree Industrial Metals; fully paid Debt and debt-like GB00B15KYG56 -- securities 8050 WisdomTree Gold 2x Daily Leveraged; fully paid Debt and debt-like JE00B2NFTL95 -- securities 56913 WisdomTree Cocoa; fully paid Debt and debt-like JE00B2QXZK10 -- securities 42000 WisdomTree Aluminium; fully paid Debt and debt-like GB00B15KXN58 -- securities 25200 WisdomTree Brent Crude Oil; fully paid Debt and debt-like JE00B78CGV99 -- securities 1141400 WisdomTree Energy; fully paid Debt and debt-like GB00B15KYB02 -- securities Issuer Name: Leverage Shares Public Limited Company 1200 Leverage Shares 2x Amazon ETP Securities due 05/12/2067; fully paid Debt and debt-like IE00BF03XH11 -- securities 40000 IncomeShares Amazon (AMZN) Options ETP; fully paid Debt and debt-like XS2901884408 -- securities 25000 IncomeShares Apple (AAPL) Options ETP; fully paid Debt and debt-like XS2901884663 -- securities 500 Leverage Shares 3x Palantir ETP Securities; fully paid Debt and debt-like XS2663694680 -- securities 22000 Leverage Shares -3x Short ASML ETP Securities due 15/09/2075; fully Debt and debt-like XS3068790222 -- paid securities 450000 Leverage Shares -3x Short Germany 40 ETP Securities; fully paid Debt and debt-like XS2472332290 -- securities 17500 Leverage Shares -3x Short Semiconductors ETP Securities; fully paid Debt and debt-like XS3005160257 -- securities 4000000 Leverage Shares -5x Short Nasdaq 100 ETP Securities; fully paid Debt and debt-like XS2399364319 -- securities 1600000 Leverage Shares -5x Short S&P 500 ETP Securities; fully paid Debt and debt-like XS2399364665 -- securities 3100 Leverage Shares 2x Tesla ETP Securities due 07/04/2070; fully paid Debt and debt-like IE00BK5BZY66 -- securities Issuer Name: WisdomTree Metal Securities Limited 2500 WisdomTree Physical Precious Metals; fully paid Debt and debt-like JE00B1VS3W29 -- securities 1360000 WisdomTree Physical Silver; fully paid Debt and debt-like JE00B1VS3333 -- securities 3000 WisdomTree Core Physical Gold; fully paid Debt and debt-like JE00BN2CJ301 -- securities 1800 WisdomTree Physical Swiss Gold; fully paid Debt and debt-like JE00B588CD74 -- securities 40000 WisdomTree Physical Gold; fully paid Debt and debt-like JE00B1VS3770 -- securities Issuer Name: Gold Bullion Securities Limited 2000 (LYXOR GBS) Secured Undated Zero Coupon Notes; fully paid Debt and debt-like GB00B00FHZ82 -- securities Issuer Name: STANDARD CHARTERED PLC 4.299% Reset Notes due 13/01/2030; fully paid; (Registered in Debt and debt-like 1000000000 denominations of USD200,000 each and integral multiples of USD1,000 in securities XS3258535908 -- excess thereof) (Unrestricted) 5.243% Reset Notes due 13/01/2037; fully paid; (Registered in Debt and debt-like 1000000000 denominations of USD200,000 each and integral multiples of USD1,000 in securities XS3258536112 -- excess thereof) (Unrestricted) Floating Rate Notes due 13/01/2030; fully paid; (Registered in Debt and debt-like 500000000 denominations of USD200,000 each and integral multiples of USD1,000 in securities US85325D2C32 -- excess thereof) (Unrestricted) 5.243% Reset Notes due 13/01/2037; fully paid; (Registered in Debt and debt-like denominations of USD200,000 each and integral multiples of USD1,000 in securities US85325C2L58 -- excess thereof) (Restricted) Floating Rate Notes due 13/01/2030; fully paid; (Registered in Debt and debt-like denominations of USD200,000 each and integral multiples of USD1,000 in securities US85325C2M32 -- excess thereof) (Restricted) 4.299% Reset Notes due 13/01/2030; fully paid; (Registered in Debt and debt-like denominations of USD200,000 each and integral multiples of USD1,000 in securities US85325C2K75 -- excess thereof) (Restricted) Issuer Name: WisdomTree Hedged Commodity Securities Limited 41500 WisdomTree Brent Crude Oil - GBP Daily Hedged; fully paid Debt and debt-like JE00B766LB87 -- securities Issuer Name: National Grid plc Equity shares 7084688 Ordinary Shares of 12 204/473p each; fully paid (commercial GB00BDR05C01 -- companies) Issuer Name: First Abu Dhabi Bank P.J.S.C. 4.299% Notes due 13/01/2031; fully paid; (Registered in denominations of USD200,000 each and integral multiples of 750000000 Debt and debt-like XS3270992640 -- securities USD1,000 thereafter) Issuer Name: WisdomTree Multi Asset Issuer Public Limited Company 125000 WisdomTree Copper 3x Daily Leveraged; fully paid Debt and debt-like IE00B8JVMZ80 -- securities 350000 WisdomTree S&P 500 VIX Short-Term Futures 2.25x Daily Leveraged; fully Debt and debt-like XS2819843736 -- paid securities 2400000 WisdomTree Qs100 5x Daily Short Securities; fully paid Debt and debt-like XS2771611840 -- securities 1200000 WisdomTree FTSE 100 3x Daily Short; fully paid Debt and debt-like IE00B7VB3908 -- securities 16700 WisdomTree Silver 3x Daily Leveraged; fully paid Debt and debt-like IE00B7XD2195 --

securities 37000 WisdomTree Energy Enhanced; fully paid Debt and debt-like IE00BF4TWF63 -- securities 78000000 WisdomTree Silver 3x Daily Short; fully paid Debt and debt-like IE00B8JG1787 -- securities 80000 WisdomTree WTI Crude Oil 3x Daily Short; fully paid Debt and debt-like XS2819844387 -- securities 217300 WisdomTree Natural Gas 3x Daily Short; fully paid Debt and debt-like XS2819843223 -- securities 6030000 WisdomTree Natural Gas 3x Daily Leveraged; fully paid Debt and debt-like XS2819843900 -- securities 320000 WisdomTree Emerging Markets 3x Daily Short; fully paid Debt and debt-like IE00BYTYHM11 -- securities 2400000 WisdomTree EURO STOXX 50 3x Daily Short; fully paid Debt and debt-like IE00B8JF9153 -- securities 1500000 WisdomTree Brent Crude Oil 3x Daily Short; fully paid Debt and debt-like IE00BLRPRK35 -- securities

If you have any queries relating to the above, please contact Issuer Management at the FCA on 020 7066 8352.

Notes SEDOL numbers which are allocated by the London Stock Exchange as a Stock Exchange identifier may be found on their dealing notice. =-Denotes the security is being admitted to trading on the London Stock Exchange, a Recognised Investment Exchange. †Denotes the security is also being admitted to trading on Aquis Stock Exchange, a Recognised Investment Exchange. Denotes the security is also being admitted to trading on Euronext, a Recognised Investment Exchange. ~Denotes the security is also being admitted to trading on Cboe Europe, a Recognised Investment Exchange. ^Denotes the security is also being admitted to trading on Shanghai-London Stock Connect, a Recognised Investment Exchange. *Denotes the security is also being admitted to trading on IPSX Prime, a Recognised Investment Exchange. Notices issued by the FCA in respect of admission of securities to the Official List must be read in conjunction with notices issued by the relevant Recognised Investment Exchange in respect of admission of securities to trading on its markets.

