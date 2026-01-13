Luxembourg's new subsidy scheme for solar installed on residential buildings by an approved installer deducts the financial aid from the installer's invoice, meaning customers no longer have to wait for reimbursement.The government of Luxembourg has introduced a new grant system supporting solar installations on residential buildings. The mechanism, brought into force on January 4, acts as a pre-financing model that deducts the subsidy from the solar installer's invoice, meaning customers will no longer wait for the government's financial aid to be reimbursed to them. To be eligible for the ...

