Australian Federal Energy Minister Chris Bowen says the country is on track to meet the government's flagship target of 82% renewable energy by 2030 after solar, wind, and other renewables supplied about 50% of all power in the electricity grid in the final quarter of 2025.From pv magazine Australia The Australian federal government says the nation's clean energy transition is on track with new data revealing that renewables supplied almost half of all power across the National Electricity Market (NEM) in the final quarter of 2025 and exceeded 50% in Western Australia for the first time. Open ...

