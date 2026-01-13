Anzeige
Dienstag, 13.01.2026
Gold auf Rekordhoch: Eine der spannendsten Gold-Stories 2026 steht ganz am Anfang
13.01.2026 09:18 Uhr
ZENWORK INC: Zenwork Expands Leadership Team, Appoints Patrick Nagle as Vice President of Regulatory Compliance & Government Affairs

Veteran compliance leader and former chief administrative law judge joins Zenwork to advance compliance excellence and public-sector collaboration.

FAYETTEVILLE, AR / ACCESS Newswire / January 13, 2026 / Zenwork Inc., a leading provider of digital tax compliance and information reporting solutions, welcomes Patrick Nagle as Vice President of Regulatory Compliance & Government Affairs. In this role, Nagle will spearhead Zenwork's regulatory strategy and compliance programs across products, operations, and partnerships, ensuring the company continues to set the standard for trust, transparency, and reliability. He will also work closely with Zenwork's federal and state government partners to deliver effective, scalable compliance solutions that serve both businesses and regulators.

"Patrick's rare combination of legal depth and policy insight is a tremendous asset. He's spent decades interpreting regulations from within the federal government," said Sanjeev Singh, CEO of Zenwork. "As regulations evolve and volumes surge, his leadership will help ensure our platforms remain the most trusted way for businesses to meet their obligations with confidence."

With 30 years in the federal government, including nine years as Chief Administrative Law Judge for the Social Security Administration (SSA), Nagle brings extensive experience in interpreting laws, adjudicating regulatory matters, and advising on public policy. His career has been defined by a commitment to fairness, clarity, and sound governance-principles that align closely with Zenwork's mission to simplify compliance for businesses nationwide.

"I'm excited to join Zenwork at such an important moment," said Patrick Nagle, Vice President of Regulatory Compliance & Government Affairs. "Having spent my career on the government side of regulation, I know how vital clarity and consistency are. I look forward to helping Zenwork continue building systems that make compliance intuitive and dependable for every user."

Zenwork has consistently demonstrated its dedication to maintaining the highest levels of compliance through its partnership with numerous key federal and state agencies. Nagle's appointment marks a significant step in Zenwork's long-term strategy to deepen its compliance leadership and strengthen its role as a trusted voice in digital tax reporting and regulatory innovation.

About Zenwork Inc.
Zenwork Inc., the parent company of Tax1099 and backed by Spectrum Equity, is a key player in digital tax compliance and regulatory reporting technology. With more than a decade of experience, Zenwork has assisted over 750,000 businesses and 70,000 CPA firms in simplifying compliance. Learn more about Zenwork and its products at www.zenwork.com, www.tax1099.com, and www.compliancely.com.

Contact: Ed Pratt
Zenwork Inc.
ed@zenwork.com

SOURCE: Zenwork Inc.



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/business-and-professional-services/zenwork-expands-leadership-team-appoints-patrick-nagle-as-vice-p-1124380

