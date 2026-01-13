DJ Amundi Nasdaq-100 Swap UCITS ETF USD Acc: Net Asset Value(s)

Amundi Nasdaq-100 Swap UCITS ETF USD Acc (ANXU LN) Amundi Nasdaq-100 Swap UCITS ETF USD Acc: Net Asset Value(s) 13-Jan-2026 / 09:06 CET/CEST The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =--------------------------------------------------------------------- Net Asset Value(s) FUND: Amundi Nasdaq-100 Swap UCITS ETF USD Acc DEALING DATE: 12-Jan-2026 NAV PER SHARE: USD: 294.9385 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 1631056 CODE: ANXU LN ISIN: LU1681038326 =--------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. View original content: EQS News =--------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: LU1681038326 Category Code: NAV TIDM: ANXU LN LEI Code: 549300Q98JEX556UXN73 Sequence No.: 414691 EQS News ID: 2259132 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

