Researchers at the Chinese Academy of Sciences have set a world record for selenium solar cells, achieving 10.3% efficiency for the first time above the 10% threshold. The breakthrough was enabled by optimized charge-selective contacts, light-driven crystallization, and post-deposition annealing, producing stable devices with a 1.03?V open-circuit voltage.A research team at the Chinese Academy of Sciences (CAS) has achieved a power conversion efficiency of 10.3% for a solar cell based on a selenium absorber. The result represents a world record for this photovoltaic technology and marks the first ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...