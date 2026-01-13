AI EdgeLabs, the pioneer in autonomous AI runtime platform, today announced the launch of Compliance Center and Linux Audit. Purpose-built for organizations facing NIS2, CRA, and global critical-infrastructure mandates, the new capabilities replace manual reporting and scan-based compliance with continuous visibility, automated control coverage, and real-time posture insights.

Key capabilities include:

A single Risk Score representing their current posture

Real-time compliance visibility for CRA and NIS2

Prioritized assets based on impact and criticality

Extended support for firmware, custom OS, and RTOS

Linux audit and configuration hardening insights

Automated, framework-specific checklists

Incident Reporting and Automated Response

"As NIS2 and the Cyber Resilience Act come into force, companies need continuous proof of compliance, not manual mapping or siloed visibility," said Inna Ushakova, CEO of AI EdgeLabs. "This release provides real-time compliance posture, instant detection of vulnerabilities and misconfigurations and maps those to the incidents, and automated incident coverage. It finally gives teams the operational evidence regulators require and the autonomy distributed AI environments demand."

For organizations navigating a complex regulatory landscape, the new Automated Compliance Center provides the essential visibility and evidence required for NIS2 and CRA readiness. It delivers real-time mapping, compliance proof, and automated reporting aligned with both frameworks.

"We built this architecture to cut through the noise of traditional security reporting," said Oleg Mygryn, CTO of AI EdgeLabs. "By integrating custom OS verification with SBOM-based vulnerability detection, we give security teams a granular, prioritized view of their risk. Whether it's a Linux misconfiguration or a firmware issue on a critical GPU node, our AI engine identifies the context and criticality, allowing teams to address the assets that matter most before they can be exploited."

With Linux Audit and Compliance Center, AI EdgeLabs is extending its AI-native protection deeper into the runtime layer, giving organizations the continuous compliance visibility required by emerging regulations.

About AI EdgeLabs

AI EdgeLabs is an AI-native, autonomous runtime protection platform for regulated AI workloads, GPU clusters, edge, hybrid cloud, and sovereign environments. Built to secure regulated AI workloads and infrastructure in real-time, AI EdgeLabs delivers threat detection and response capabilities where CNAPPs can't reach, ensuring the integrity of distributed infrastructure across the globe.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20260113487666/en/

Contacts:

Inna Ushakova, CEO

+19733235639

iu@edgelabs.ai

https://edgelabs.ai

https://www.linkedin.com/company/ai-edgelabs/