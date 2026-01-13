Catastrophe Risk Management Platform KatRisk Acquires Symfos to Accelerate Next-Generation Underwriting and Portfolio Risk Intelligence

LA JOLLA, Calif., Jan. 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- KatRisk, a leading global provider of catastrophe risk models and climate analytics, today announced the acquisition of Symfos, the UK-based company behind the Orchestra underwriting and portfolio intelligence platform.

The acquisition brings together two complementary capabilities: KatRisk's ability to model climate and catastrophe risk, and Symfos' ability to help insurers apply that information directly to underwriting and portfolio decisions. Together, the companies will help insurance and reinsurance organizations move faster, price risk more accurately, and manage exposure more confidently in an environment where natural hazards are growing more complex and more costly.

As climate-driven events such as floods, storms, and wildfires become more frequent and unpredictable, insurers require tools that help translate risk insight into action. The combination of KatRisk and Symfos is designed to support that need by making risk data easier to use across underwriting, exposure management, and executive reporting.

Orchestra provides a single, unified view of portfolio risk, helping underwriting, exposure, and analytics teams understand exposure, evaluate scenarios efficiently, and make decisions in real time. The platform supports dynamic pricing and fast portfolio analysis - without locking customers into any one catastrophe model. These capabilities will be further strengthened through the integration of KatRisk solutions.

"Symfos has built a powerful platform that helps insurers turn complex risk data into meaningful decisions," said Martyn Sutton, General Manager at KatRisk. "By bringing our teams and technologies together, we're making it easier for customers to bring clarity to complex risk and support more confident decision-making."

"We are joining a group of companies that share our values and our ambition," said Bao Cam, CEO of Symfos. "This acquisition gives Symfos the scale and support to grow while staying true to our philosophy of openness and our customer-first approach."

Orchestra adds a critical decision layer to the KatRisk ecosystem by making catastrophe model outputs easier to interpret, compare, and apply across underwriting and financial decisions. It enables customers to generate multiple perspectives on portfolio risk - with insights that scale from C-suite reporting to detailed, location-level analysis.

With KatRisk's global modeling expertise and Symfos' modern underwriting intelligence platform, customers can reduce reliance on disconnected tools and manual workflows, while improving speed, transparency, and decision quality.

About KatRisk

KatRisk, a Technosylva company, is a global leader in climate catastrophe risk modeling, supporting clients in over 190 countries. Founded in 2012, KatRisk quantifies risk from global weather extremes, including floods, storm surges, hurricanes, hail, wildfires, and tornadoes. KatRisk's industry-leading simulation software platform, SpatialKat, allows customers to model the impacts of climate change, such as sea level rise and changes in extreme precipitation. Built on an open data architecture and designed for rapid execution, KatRisk empowers insurance, reinsurance, and financial services companies to assess catastrophe risk and make more confident, data-driven decisions in underwriting and portfolio management. For more information, visit www.katrisk.com.

About Symfos

Symfos is a specialist software provider to the (re)insurance industry with special emphasis on catastrophe risk pricing, portfolio management and exposure analytics. Symfos' industry-leading Orchestra Platform focuses on delivering a modern, data-driven solution for exposure management and underwriting teams. The platform provides real-time analytics, advanced pricing models, and dynamic exposure insights to help insurers and reinsurers make faster, more accurate decisions and optimize portfolio performance. For more information, visit www.symfos.com.

