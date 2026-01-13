Anzeige
13.01.2026 10:10 Uhr
WRKdefined: HR & Payroll 2.0 Podcast Announces Marquee Sponsorship Program

Partnership with G-P, OneSource Virtual, and Zoho will help power the show in 2026

NEW YORK, Jan. 13, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- HR & Payroll 2.0 proudly announces the launch of a unique marquee sponsorship program. This exclusive partnership will fuel the podcast's next wave of growth, providing the resources needed to continue delivering ad-free educational HR content.

HR & Payroll 2.0's marquee sponsorship program is launching with a cohort of three select sponsors, offering a unique opportunity for these brands to align with the show's vision and community. The support of the sponsors will be reinvested entirely in the show and its platform, enabling HR & Payroll 2.0 to build out its global brand visibility and reach new audiences through episodes, features, and increased participation at industry events.

"We are thrilled to welcome and introduce the cohort of brands partnering with us in this unique sponsorship program," said Pete A. Tiliakos, the podcast's co-host and creator. "These partner sponsorships will enable us to keep growing the show and expanding our listenership globally while protecting the content we curate."

Listed alphabetically, the 2026 marquee sponsorship cohort of HR & Payroll 2.0 includes:

G-P (Globalization Partners) (https://www.globalization-partners.com/) is the recognized leader in global employment, ranked No. 1 in every industry analyst report. G-P's global employment platform delivers everything companies of all sizes need to manage the full employee lifecycle with its trusted Global HR Agent, G-P Gia, and AI-powered Employer of Record (EOR) and Contractor products. G-P supports teams in 180+ countries with more than a decade of global employment experience, the largest team of in-country HR, legal, and compliance experts, and its unmatched proprietary knowledge base.

OneSource Virtual (OSV) (https://www.onesourcevirtual.com/) delivers in-tenant technology and expert services to automate the administrative, transactional tasks of payroll, taxes, accounts payable, benefits, and earned wage access within Workday while ensuring compliance. OSV has worked exclusively with Workday customers for the past 15 years, with a services team that averages 10 years of Workday experience in addition to 20 years of industry experience. With over 1,400 customers, 95 percent retention, and $200 billion in treasury movement annually, OSV helps organizations take their teams from transactional to transformational.

With 55+ apps in nearly every major business category, Zoho Corporation (http://www.zoho.com/) is one of the world's most prolific technology companies. Headquartered in Austin, Texas, with international headquarters in Chennai, India, Zoho is privately held and profitable with more than 18,000 employees.

HR & Payroll 2.0 is a member of the WRKdefined Podcast Network. For more information about HR & Payroll 2.0, the marquee sponsorship program, or to inquire about the podcast, contact Pete A. Tiliakos at HRPayroll20podcast@gmail.com (mailto:HRPayroll20podcast@gmail.com).

About HR & Payroll 2.0

Launched in 2022 by co-hosts HR Tech analyst Pete A. Tiliakos and HR transformation consultant Julie Fernandez, the HR & Payroll 2.0 podcast explores the latest marketplace news, trends, technologies, and best practices in human resources and payroll. With a focus on providing actionable insights and educational content, HR & Payroll 2.0 aims to empower HR professionals and organizations to navigate the evolving landscape of work. Tune in and listen to the HR & Payroll 2.0 podcast (https://www.youtube.com/@HRPAYROLL2_0).

About WRKdefined Podcast Network

WRKdefined Podcast Network is a leading destination for conversations shaping the modern world of work. Home to more than 70 active podcasts, the network spans leadership, mental health, HR technology, payroll, culture, and the realities of modern work. WRKdefined curates and amplifies voices that bring real value to practitioners, operators, and leaders.

With more than 5,000 episodes produced, nearly 3 million social followers across the network, and more than 500,000 monthly impressions, WRKdefined connects creators, brands, and listeners with the voices driving meaningful change in today's workplace. Learn more at www.wrkdefined.com (http://www.wrkdefined.com/).



Note to editors: Trademarks and registered trademarks referenced herein remain the property of their respective owners. Media Contact: Kate Achille The Devon Group kate@devonpr.com

© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
