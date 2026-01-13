BNI Unifies Global Trade Finance on Finastra's Trade Innovation, significantly accelerating customer onboarding

Centralized single platform streamlines global trade operations, boosting speed, transparency and scalability

JAKARTA, Indonesia, Jan. 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Finastra, a global leader in financial services software, announced that PT. Bank Negara Indonesia (Persero) Tbk (BNI), one of Indonesia's largest state-owned banks, has accelerated customer onboarding by around 25%, unifying its domestic and international trade finance operations on Finastra Trade Innovation. The centralized deployment replaced multiple legacy systems and is also delivering shorter approval cycles, and a single source of truth for reporting across BNI's regional footprint.

BNI selected Finastra's Trade Innovation to consolidate siloed trade finance processes, modernize compliance, and enable real-time processing and analytics. Finastra provided end-to-end implementation and co-innovation services, while a local systems integrator supported on-site deployment and localization. BNI initially operated local instances for overseas offices and is completing the migration of nine international locations onto a central instance in Jakarta to streamline group-level processing while preserving local regulatory controls.

Since deployment, BNI has realized measurable operational and customer-experience gains:

Customer onboarding has accelerated by approximately 25%, helping the bank deliver a number of services with SLAs of under three hours.

Automated compliance workflows and straight-through processing have significantly reduced approval times, with most approvals now completed within one day.

The platform has supported a 10% increase in customer acquisition in the current fiscal year and underpins a growing digital trade across over 160 branches and more than 2,645 trade customers.

The centralized architecture facilitates advanced analytics, risk modeling, and easier integration with fintech and AI partners, supporting BNI's ongoing modernization efforts.

"Our relationship with Finastra is a strategic partnership. We collaborate not just on technology, but on shaping the future of trade transactions within BNI, across Indonesia, and beyond," said I G W Anantayoga, General Manager of Wholesale Product Transaction & Value Chain Division, BNI. "Finastra's solution has seamlessly integrated with our core banking system, providing instant insights that enable us to process trade documents quickly and accurately. Most approval decisions are made within a day, strengthening the customer experience. At the same time, automation has significantly streamlined operations and delivered measurable efficiencies."

"Modernizing trade finance is essential for banks to serve their customers faster and to collaborate effectively with fintech and AI innovators," said Andrew Bateman, EVP for Lending at Finastra. "Working with BNI, we delivered a scalable, centralized Trade Innovation platform that streamlines compliance, enhances straight-through processing, and positions the bank for rapid product innovation across its regional footprint."

About Finastra

Finastra is a global leader in financial services software, trusted by 8,000+ customers - including 45 of the world's top 50 banks - in over 130 countries. With expertise in Lending, Payments, Universal Banking and Treasury & Capital Markets, we deliver reliable, scalable, mission-critical solutions such as Loan IQ, LaserPro, Trade Innovation, Essence, Global PAYplus, Payments To Go, and Financial Messaging. Backed by Vista Equity Partners, we co-innovate with customers to build modern technology that helps financial institutions grow with confidence. Visit www.finastra.com or follow Finastra on LinkedIn.

About BNI

Headquartered in Jakarta, PT. Bank Negara Indonesia (Persero) Tbk (BNI) is one of Indonesia's largest state-owned banks, serving over 2,645 trade customers across retail, corporate and SME segments. BNI has more than 160 branches nationwide currently handling trade services and trade finance transactions, and a growing digital footprint that focuses on financial inclusion, digital innovation, and sustainable banking, especially in the transactional banking sector.

