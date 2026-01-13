Cyprus wasted nearly half of its distributed renewable generation in 2025, equivalent to 306 GWh, as grid constraints and lack of battery storage forced massive curtailments while solar capacity keeps growing.CyprusGrid, an energy analytics platform focused on Cyprus' electricity sector, reported that the country curtailed 306 GWh of renewable energy generated by green power plants connected to the country's distribution network in 2025. These plants are predominantly solar photovoltaic facilities, except for 12.5 MW of biogas units and 24 MW of wind power, which is also connected to the distribution ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...