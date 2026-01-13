The Kaua?i Island Utility Cooperative in Hawaii, which deployed storage before grid-forming inverters became available, became a test case for diagnosing grid issues that can arise with older grid-following inverters, and how grid-forming inverters can stabilize a grid.From pv magazine USA When an oil-fired generator on Kaua?i Island tripped offline before dawn one morning in late 2021, grid frequency dropped, but the batteries at four solar-plus-storage plants mostly performed well, according to an open-access analysis. The batteries provided a fast frequency response within 50 milliseconds, ...

