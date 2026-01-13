WEI Achieves Zscaler Premier Partner Status, Strengthening Enterprise Support for Zero Trust and Secure AI Adoption

WEI partners with Zscaler to combine engineering expertise with Zero Trust innovation to help enterprises secure users, branches, cloud workloads, and AI initiatives.

SALEM, NH / ACCESS Newswire / January 13, 2026 / WEI, an award-winning technology solutions provider, announced it has achieved Zscaler Premier Partner status within the Zscaler Summit Partner Program. The designation reinforces WEI's commitment to building secure and resilient architectures and expands the company's ability to help enterprises strengthen cloud security, advance Zero Trust initiatives, and adopt Generative AI in a controlled and secure way.

WEI establishes itself as a trusted advisor by designing, validating, and delivering custom solutions aligned to each customer's technology environment. This engineering focus guides WEI's cybersecurity practice and positions the company to help organizations build Zero Trust architectures that support distributed workforces, modern workloads, and multi cloud environments. The Zscaler Premier Partner status further validates WEI's depth in these areas and strengthens the combined ability of both organizations to help customers modernize securely.

"For more than three decades, our philosophy at WEI has been simple. It is to earn customer trust by helping them strengthen their security posture in meaningful ways," said Belisario Rosas, President of WEI. "Achieving Premier Partner status with Zscaler reinforces that commitment. It further validates the guidance we bring to organizations navigating cloud transformation and the rise of Generative AI."

CISOs continue to face rising pressure to support distributed workforces, secure multi cloud deployments, protect data in motion, and understand how AI tools are being used across the enterprise. This means gaining visibility into AI usage, better control over who can access AI applications, and guardrails that stop sensitive information from being shared with external services.

"Enterprises are moving toward Zero Trust because it solves real security and business problems," said Todd Humphreys, WEI CyberSecurity Go-To-Market Leader. "Zscaler provides the platform and WEI provides the strategy and engineering expertise needed to design, deploy, and operate these solutions successfully. Together, we help organizations replace outdated architectures and adopt new technologies like AI with confidence."

Premier Partner status provides WEI with expanded access to Zscaler training, updated best practices, and program benefits that support long term customer governance. These resources strengthen WEI's ability to help enterprises operate cloud delivered security at scale.

The designation also strengthens WEI's role in helping customers adopt Secure Access Service Edge (SASE) and Secure Service Edge architectures. These models consolidate security and networking capabilities into a single cloud delivered approach. They address challenges related to secure remote access, SaaS performance, traditional VPN bottlenecks, infrastructure costs, and the intricacies of managing multiple point solutions.

WEI's SASE services include readiness assessments, strategy development, architecture and implementation support, policy and compliance reviews, and ongoing optimization. This lifecycle approach reflects WEI's engineering-first culture and is supported by a deep bench of certified cybersecurity and cloud experts who validate solutions in dedicated testing labs.

WEI is an innovative, full-service, customer-centric IT solution provider. It is an expert in business technology improvement, helping clients optimize their technological environments and work efficiently. WEI works with clients to understand goals, integrate strategy with technology solutions, and leverage their current IT environment into one company-wide model to increase utilization and efficiencies around their unique business processes.

WEI's clients benefit from a strong focus on customer satisfaction and attention to detail. They combine cutting-edge technology with architectural design, value-added services, onsite training, integration, testing labs, and a commitment to quality. From solution design through implementation, WEI's sales and technical team remains focused on providing unwavering support throughout a project.

