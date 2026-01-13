Kingfisher Metals Corp.: Kingfisher Metals Reports 889.35 meters of 0.47% CuEq and 721.7 meters of 0.46% CuEq from surface at Williams, HWY 37 Project, Golden Triangle, British Columbia

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESS Newswire / January 13, 2026 / Kingfisher Metals Corp. (TSXV:KFR)(FSE:970)(OTCQB:KGFMF) ("Kingfisher" or the "Company") is pleased to announce further results from the 2025 exploration and drilling program at the HWY 37 Project. The 933 km 2 HWY 37 Project is located within the Golden Triangle, British Columbia.

Assay results have been received for an additional three diamond drill holes HW-25-008, -009, and -010. Diamond drill holes HW-25-008 and -010 returned some of the longest copper intercepts from within the Williams porphyry copper-gold system. HW-25-008 cut 889.35 m 1 of 0.47% CuEq 2 starting at surface below 3.65 m of cover to end of hole at 893 m (Figure 4) . Drillhole HW-25-010 returned 721.7 m of 0.46% CuEq starting below 4.3 m of cover which includes 78.7 m of 1.01% CuEq from 4.3 m depth (Figure 7). These drillholes demonstrate continuity of grade with mineralization from surface of bedrock to depth within the Williams deposit.

Highlights from this release include:

HW-25-008 (Williams) : 889.35 m of 0.47% CuEq from 3.65 m Including 40.15 m at 1.16% CuEq from 287.95 m

HW25-010 (Williams): 721.7 m of 0.46% CuEq from 4.3 m Including 78.7 m of 1.01% CuEq from 4.3 m Including 47.55 m of 1.12% CuEq from 273.0 m



"The Williams drilling continues to demonstrate a well-mineralized porphyry system with copper-gold mineralization extending from surface over long intervals," said Dustin Perry, CEO of Kingfisher. "While Williams is interpreted as a satellite to a larger porphyry system at Hank, the presence of bornite and localized higher-grade intervals highlights the fertility of the broader system. These results provide geological context for the Hank porphyry system identified in the final hole of the program (HW-25-011), with results expected to be released in the near term."

Table 1. Drill Results from this Release.

Hole No. From (m) To (m) Interval (m) 1 Cu (%) Au (g/t) Ag (g/t) CuEq (%) 2 AuEq (g/t) 2 HW-25-008 3.65 893.0 889.35 0.21 0.22 1.5 0.47 0.43 incl. 287.95 328.10 40.15 0.46 0.62 2.5 1.16 1.06 HW-25-009 49.3 322.0 272.7 0.11 0.15 4.0 0.31 0.29 HW-25-010 4.3 726.0 721.7 0.22 0.21 1.3 0.46 0.42 incl. 4.3 83.0 78.7 0.43 0.50 3.0 1.01 0.93 incl. 273.0 320.55 47.55 0.49 0.56 1.9 1.12 1.03

Figure 1: Plan View Historical and 2025 Drillhole Locations

Figure 2: Plan view of Williams Drilling

HW-25-008 Summary

This hole was designed to cross quartz stockwork veins with chalcopyrite +/- bornite mineralization observed at surface and test the strike and depth extent of the Williams porphyry to the northeast. Hole HW-25-008 intersected mineralization at surface below cover until end of hole, returning 889.35 m of 0.21% Cu, 0.22 g/t Au and 1.5 g/t Ag (0.47% CuEq). This included a higher-grade interval of 40.15 m with 1.16% CuEq from 287.95 m downhole (Figure 4). The alteration associated with the mineralization observed is:

0-157 m: potassic alteration with varying amounts of chalcopyrite ± bornite

157-253 m: felsic stratigraphy with low sulfide and trace chalcopyrite concentrations

253-810 m: potassic alteration in mixed monzonite and wall rock with variable chalcopyrite ± bornite

810-893 m: flanking alteration of epidote-magnetite-K-feldspar, low relative chalcopyrite and increase in pyrite

Figure 3: HW-25-008 - 315 m downhole - 0.68 % Cu, 0.94 g/t Au, & 4.0 g/t Ag (1.75 % CuEq ), (Bn = Bornite, Cpy = Chalcopyrite) Potassic alteration with copper sulfide mineralization

Figure 4: Williams deposit section of HW-25-008.

HW-25-009 Summary

Hole HW-25-009 targeted the root area of the Williams deposit. The drill hole returned 272.7 m of 0.11% Cu, 0.15 g/t Au and 4.0 g/t Ag from 49.3 m. Mineralization observed is hosted within a flanking alteration assemblage of K-feldspar-epidote-magnetite and high pyrite: chalcopyrite ratios. This observation shows that this hole was drilled in the southeastern margin of the Williams deposit and Kingfisher believes there is potential for additional mineralization to the west-northwest of this hole, demonstrated by trends of mineralization observed in section view (Figure 5).

Figure 5: Annotated cross-section of drill hole HW-25-009

HW-25-010 Summary

Hole HW-25-010 collared on the same drill pad as HW-25-008. This hole was designed to test the deeper domain boundaries of the porphyry system. Hole HW-25-010 accomplished this goal and defined the eastern domain boundary and returning 721.7 m of 0.22% Cu, 0.21 g/t Au, and 1.3 g/t Ag (0.46% CuEq) which includes 78.7 m of 1.01% CuEq and 47.55 m of 1.12% CuEq from 4.3 and 273.0 m respectively (Figure 7). The alteration associated with the mineralization observed is:

0-196.5 m : potassic alteration with varying amounts of chalcopyrite +/- bornite in wall rock

196.5-268 m : felsic host rock, less favourable host, low relative chalcopyrite abundance

268-521 m : variable potassic alteration in mixed monzonite and wall rock with chalcopyrite +/- bornite

521-797 m: wall rock overprinted by porphyry flanking-type alteration (K-feldspar-epidote-magnetite-chlorite) and low relative chalcopyrite

Figure 6: HW-25-010 - 44.8 m downhole - 1.19% Cu, 0.62 g/t Au, & 12.2 g/t Ag (2.00% CuEq), (Bn = Bornite, Cpy = Chalcopyrite). Potassic alteration with copper sulfide mineralization

Figure 7: Annotated cross-section showing drill hole HW-25-010

HW-25-006 Update

Further to the release dated November 10, 2025 ( Kingfisher Metals Reports 110 Meters of 0.47 g/t Gold in ~500 m step-out at Hank and Extends Gold in Soil Anomaly at Hank on the HWY 37 Project, Golden Triangle, British Columbia ), multielement assay results from HW-25-006 has been received. The new data updates the intersection to 241.0 m of 0.01% Cu, 0.28 g/t Au, and 0.4 g/t Ag (0.29 g/t AuEq) including 110.0 m of 0.01% Cu, 0.47 g/t Au and 0.2 g/t Ag (0.49 g/t AuEq) . The values are summarized in table 2 (below).

Pending Results

Kingfisher has now received assays for diamond drill hole HW-25-011, which are currently being interpreted by the Company with an update to follow in due course. The Company is also waiting on final IP and airborne EM (MMT) geophysical datasets as well as finalized geological mapping data collected during the 2025 field program. Results of these surveys will be released once received and interpreted.

Kingfisher will be attending the upcoming AME Roundup Core Shack in Vancouver, British Columbia. Drill core from Williams as well as the new Hank porphyry system (HW-25-011) will be on display for the public to view in the Core Shack on January 26 and 27.

Quality Assurance / Quality Control (QAQC)

Drilling on site at the HWY 37 Project was supervised by on-site Kingfisher personnel who implemented a full QAQC program using coarse blanks, pulp blanks, standards, and duplicates inserted into the sample stream to monitor analytical accuracy and precision. The samples were sealed on site using tamper proof seals with unique identifiers. The samples were sent to the BV lab in Vancouver, British Columbia. BV's quality control system complies with global certifications for Quality ISO/IEC 17025:2017 - General requirements for the competence of testing and calibration laboratories . Diamond drill core samples were analyzed using a combination of BV's MA200 process for low level concentrations (4 acid digestion/ICP-ES/MS) and MA 370 process for higher level concentrations (4 acid digestion/ICP-ES). Gold assaying was completed using FA430, a 30-gram fire assay with AAS finish. If applicable, base metal overlimits were finalized with titration, and gold overlimits completed with a gravimetric finish. Technical aspects of this release have been reviewed, verified, and approved by Tyler Caswell, P.Geo., Vice President Exploration of Kingfisher, who is a qualified person as defined by National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Minerals Projects.

Table 2. Drill results to date

Hole No. From (m) To (m) Interval (m) Cu (%) Au (g/t) Ag (g/t) CuEq (%) AuEq (g/t) HW-25-001 249.00 797.10 548.10 0.14 0.16 1.8 0.34 0.31 incl. 426.55 550.75 124.20 0.18 0.23 3.0 0.47 0.43 HW-25-002 118.00 124.00 6.00 0.01 0.48 1.1 - 0.50 and 201.00 217.00 16.00 0.01 0.26 2.3 - 0.29 and 233.00 247.00 14.00 0.02 0.27 2.0 0.32 and 405.00 415.00 10.00 0.01 0.45 1.4 - 0.47 HW-25-003 101.70 108.00 6.30 0.01 0.50 5.0 - 0.56 and 160.00 164.00 4.00 0.01 0.77 8.6 - 0.87 and 487.50 488.40 0.90 0.01 1.68 33.9 - 2.02 and 504.00 510.00 6.00 0.03 0.34 4.2 - 0.41 HW-25-004 328.10 885.90 557.80 0.29 0.30 1.6 0.64 0.58 incl. 328.10 562.45 234.35 0.44 0.49 2.3 1.00 0.91 HW-25-005 Hole abandoned - HW-25-006 is the redrill HW-25-006 192.00 433.00 241.00 0.01 0.28 0.4 - 0.29 incl. 197.00 307.00 110.00 0.01 0.47 0.2 - 0.49 HW-25-007 Hole abandoned - HW-25-011 is the redrill HW-25-008 3.65 893.0 889.35 0.21 0.22 1.5 0.47 0.43 incl. 287.95 328.1 40.15 0.46 0.62 2.5 1.16 1.06 HW-25-009 49.3 322.0 272.7 0.11 0.15 4.0 0.31 0.29 HW-25-010 4.3 726.0 721.7 0.22 0.21 1.3 0.46 0.42 incl. 4.3 83.0 78.7 0.43 0.50 3.0 1.01 0.93 incl. 273.0 320.55 47.55 0.49 0.56 1.9 1.12 1.03 HW-25-011 Results Pending

Table 3. Collar location and orientation of 2025 Drilling

Hole ID Easting (mE) North (mN) Azimuth ( o ) Dip ( o ) Final Depth (m) UTM NAD83 Zone 09 HW-25-001 409395 6344077 119 -80 803 HW-25-002 409769 6343628 292 -85 550 HW-25-003 410086 6343432 286 -68 668 HW-25-004 409510 6344131 169 -75 886 HW-25-005 410475 6341586 295 -76 282 HW-25-006 410475 6341586 295 -77 839 HW-25-007 408790 6342028 110 -65 192 HW-25-008 409415 6343882 027 -73 893 HW-25-009 409586 6343818 255 -82 761 HW-25-010 409419 6343879 075 -84 797 HW-25-011 408790 6342028 111 -65 959

About Kingfisher Metals Corp.

Kingfisher Metals Corp. (https://kingfishermetals.com/) is a Canadian based exploration company focused on copper-gold exploration in the Golden Triangle, British Columbia. Through outright purchases and option earn in agreements (Orogen Royalties, Golden Ridge Resources, and Aben Gold) the Company has quickly consolidated one of the largest land positions in the Golden Triangle region with the 933 km 2 HWY 37 Project and 202 km 2 Forrest Kerr Project. Kingfisher also owns (100%) two district-scale orogenic gold projects in British Columbia that total 641 km 2 . The Company currently has 90,814,018 shares outstanding.

For further information, please contact:

Dustin Perry, P.Geo.

CEO and Director

Phone: +1 778 606 2507

E-Mail: info@kingfishermetals.com

Neither the TSX-V nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX-V) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

Mineralization hosted on adjacent and/or nearby properties is not necessarily indicative of mineralization hosted on the Company's property. This news release contains statements that constitute "forward-looking statements." Such forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the Company's actual results, performance or achievements, or developments to differ materially from the anticipated results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are statements that are not historical facts and are generally, but not always, identified by the words "expects," "plans," "anticipates," "believes," "intends," "estimates," "projects," "potential" and similar expressions, or that events or conditions "will," "would," "may," "could" or "should" occur.

Forward-looking statements in this news release include, among others, statements relating to expectations regarding the projects, and other statements that are not historical facts. By their nature, forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause our actual results, performance or achievements, or other future events, to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Such factors and risks include, among others: the Company may require additional financing from time to time in order to continue its operations which may not be available when needed or on acceptable terms and conditions acceptable; compliance with extensive government regulation; domestic and foreign laws and regulations could adversely affect the Company's business and results of operations; the stock markets have experienced volatility that often has been unrelated to the performance of companies and these fluctuations may adversely affect the price of the Company's securities, regardless of its operating performance.

The forward-looking information contained in this news release represents the expectations of the Company as of the date of this news release and, accordingly, is subject to change after such date. Readers should not place undue importance on forward-looking information and should not rely upon this information as of any other date. The Company undertakes no obligation to update these forward-looking statements in the event that management's beliefs, estimates or opinions, or other factors, should change.

1 True widths of the reported mineralized interval have not been determined.

2 Assumptions used in USD for the metal equivalent calculation were metal prices of $4.00/lb copper, $3,000/oz gold, and $30/oz silver. No current or historical metallurgical work has been completed therefore recoveries are assumed to be 80% for copper, 80% for gold and 80% for silver. The following equations was used to calculate the copper equivalence: AuEq = gold (g/t) + (copper (%) x 0.9143) + (silver (g/t) x 0.0100). The following equations was used to calculate the copper equivalence: CuEq = copper (%) + (gold (g/t) x 1.0938) + (silver (g/t) x 0.0109) Differences may occur due to rounding.

SOURCE: Kingfisher Metals Corp.

