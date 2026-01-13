A first-of-its-kind agrivoltaic pilot in Fujairah, developed as part of a joint research project between the Fujairah Research Center and AE Solar, shows how solar panels above native plants can improve soil health, boost crop resilience, and optimize land use - demonstrating a scalable approach to tackling a desert region's energy, food, and water challenges.Agriculture in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) faces extreme challenges due to intense summer heat (>40 C), and persistent water scarcity. Across the Middle East and North Africa, nearly 90% of land is arid or semi-arid, making large-scale ...

