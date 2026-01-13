Strategic appointment to support global scale-up of sample management operations

Astoriom, a global quality expert in safeguarding scientific research and consumer product sample assets, today announced the appointment of Will Edwards, as Chief Executive Officer. Will will continue to build on Astoriom's strong foundations to support the next phase of growth across its international portfolio of sample stability storage, biorepository services, validation solutions, as well as sample storage design and disaster recovery. His appointment reflects Astoriom's continued focus on operational excellence, resilience and scaling high-quality, compliant sample management solutions for organizations operating in complex, regulated life science and consumer product environments. He succeeds Lori A. Ball, who has decided to transition into a board seat.

Will brings extensive international leadership experience in the storage, logistics and technology sectors, most recently as CEO of Spectrum Storage Group. With a customer-focused, data-driven approach honed at global companies, including Google and Bain Co, he has led businesses through periods of rapid growth and operational transformation over the last two decades. Will holds an MBA from INSEAD and an MS from Stanford University.

Will's appointment comes at a pivotal moment for Astoriom, as demand continues to grow for outsourced, resilient, and compliant sample management and storage solutions to protect high-value research and product samples across pharmaceutical, biotechnology, medical device, and consumer product sectors worldwide. His experience leading complex storage operations and scaling service-led platforms will support Astoriom's ambition to continue to expand internationally, working with global life science organizations, while maintaining the highest standards of quality, compliance, and customer trust.

Will Edwards, CEO of Astoriom, said: "Astoriom has built a strong reputation as a global industry leader for quality, reliability, and technical excellence in a sector where trust and resilience are essential. The business has grown significantly in the last couple of years and is at an exciting stage of development. The team is committed to providing accessible stability storage and biorepository solutions to safeguard the integrity and viability of valuable sample assets; I look forward to working with them to continue to scale capabilities worldwide, while remaining firmly focused on compliance, operational excellence, and long-term customer partnerships

