Director-General of the International Renewable Energy Agency, Francesco La Camera, says the "door for continued cooperation remains open" following announcement the United States is withdrawing its membership.The United States is withdrawing its membership from the International Renewable Energy Agency (IRENA). IRENA is one of 66 international organizations President Donald Trump ordered the U.S. to withdraw from via an executive order last week. The full list, focused predominantly on organizations working on climate, labor and migration, also includes the International Solar Alliance and the ...

