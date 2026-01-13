Pawlan Law, LLC Joins Levun, Goodman & Cohen, LLP

Pawlan Law attorneys Mitchell D. Pawlan and Lisa A. McDonough, along with legal assistant Valerie B. Keer-Dryman add significant depth to LGC's core estate planning and business law practices while enhancing the firm's ability to service individuals, families and business owners with integrated legal solutions.

NORTHBROOK, IL / ACCESS Newswire / January 13, 2026 / Levun, Goodman & Cohen, LLP (LGC) is pleased to announce that the team at Pawlan Law, LLC (Pawlan Law), a boutique estate planning and administration and business law firm joined LGC effective January 1, 2026.

Bringing in the Pawlan Law team adds significant depth to LGC's core estate planning and business law practices, while enhancing the firm's ability to serve individuals, families, and business owners with integrated legal solutions.

Founded in 2001, Pawlan Law provides comprehensive estate planning services - including asset protection, generational planning, probate, and trust administration - along with business law counsel focused on ownership structuring, taxation, liability protection, contracting, and transactional matters.

The firm was founded by Mitchell D. Pawlan, a CPA and attorney who concentrates on sophisticated estate planning, probate, trust administration and business matters. The Pawlan Law team also includes attorney Lisa A. McDonough, who has over 20 years of experience in corporate, transactional, and employment law matters, and legal assistant Valerie B. Keer-Dryman.

"Now is the perfect time to bring Mitch, Lisa, and Valerie into LGC and broaden our team," said Michael Cohen, co-founder and partner of LGC. "Their expertise and personalized attention mirror our approach to helping clients achieve their business and personal goals. We look forward to merging our teams in the new year and expanding our expertise and resources in 2026."

LGC's legal and advisory services include tax and business structuring, mergers and acquisitions, real estate transactional law, estate planning, probate and trust administration, and commercial litigation. The additional of Mitch and Lisa will bolster LGC's tax, estate planning, and business law practices while expanding the "in-house" solutions available to Pawlan Law's existing clientele.

"When we began to consider joining with another firm, we knew we had to find the right fit," said Mitch Pawlan, who will join the firm as Of Counsel. "LGC checked every box. Our teams are very compatible, and bring the same commitment to providing creative legal services to our clients in their personal and business matters. We are excited to become part of the LGC team and offer the broader capabilities of LGC to our clients."

For more information on Levun, Goodman & Cohen, LLP and their areas of practice, visit https://www.lgclaw.com/.

