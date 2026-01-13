The Crypto Company Highlights 2025 Achievements and Outlines Revenue-Focused Priorities for 2026

MALIBU, CA / ACCESS Newswire / January 13, 2026 / The Crypto Company (OTCID:CRCW) ("TCC" or the "Company"), a publicly traded company operating at the intersection of traditional finance and decentralized technology, today summarized its 2025 accomplishments and shared its strategic focus for 2026.

2025 highlights include:

Funding: TCC raised approximately $2 million in new investment capital.

Team expansion: Grew its team of employees and contractors from two people to more than a dozen.

Strategic partnership: The Company established a relationship with a federally chartered digital bank to provide compliant custody and transaction infrastructure for its crypto treasury.

Digital asset treasury: TCC initiated a digital asset treasury program, diversified across cryptocurrencies.

Growth of operating platform: TCC acquired a majority interest in Starchive.io, Inc. ("Starchive"), a digital-asset management and monetization platform, with a global roster of recording artists.

Debt elimination: The Company substantially reduced its approximately $4 million in legacy convertible debt by working with its main lender to convert their holdings to equity.

Revenue focus for 2026 - The Company views its 2025 accomplishments as the foundation for which it intends to build upon in 2026. TCC's leadership has identified two core priorities for the year ahead:

Organic revenue growth: Increase revenues and profitability within the Company's existing businesses. Revenue-accretive acquisitions: Complete acquisitions of revenue generating companies and technologies which can benefit from TCC's infrastructure and expertise.

"Our focus for 2026 is clear - generate revenue quickly and at scale," said Ron Levy, TCC's Chief Executive Officer. "We look to accomplish this by driving organic growth across our operating businesses, and selectively acquiring revenue-producing companies and technologies that align with our mission."

About The Crypto Company

The Crypto Company (OTCID:CRCW) is a publicly traded company operating at the intersection of traditional and decentralized finance. TCC operates, builds, acquires, and invests in businesses across crypto, blockchain, AI, and emerging technologies to drive adoption at scale. Through an active Digital Asset Treasury (DAT), TCC holds tokens which it believes represent both financial and strategic value to the Company and its subsidiaries.

Learn more about TCC at: https://www.thecryptocompany.com/

Media Contact:

Steph McGuirk

Interdependence

Stephanie@interdependence.com

Forward-Looking Statements

