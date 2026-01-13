The Chinese manufacturer unveiled its new TOPCon bifacial TNC3.0 module at WFES 2025. The 1,500 V, IP68-rated panel offers over 85% bifaciality, a 0.26%/C temperature coefficient, and a 30-year warranty guaranteeing 88.85% output.Chinese solar module manufacturer Tongwei has launched a new TOPCon bifacial solar module for applications in large-scale and C&I PV projects at this week's World Future Energy Summit (WFES) in Abu Dhabi. "The TNC3.0 module is the most powerful product of our TWMNF-66QD," a company's spokesperson told pv magazine. "It should be in mass production soon." "The module ...

