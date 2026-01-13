BizClik Media: Procurement & Supply Chain and Sustainability US Awards Open for Submissions

Submit Now - Entries Close 25 February

LONDON, Jan. 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Procurement & Supply Chain Magazine and Sustainability Magazine, part of BizClik, have officially opened submissions for the Procurement & Supply Chain and Sustainability US Awards. The awards celebrate the organisations, teams, and leaders driving measurable impact across procurement, supply chain, and sustainability in the United States.

The awards recognise excellence in areas including strategic sourcing, supplier innovation, ESG integration, decarbonisation, responsible supply chains, and digital transformation. Open to enterprises, SMEs, solution providers, and leadership teams, the programme highlights those delivering real results in complex and fast-moving environments.

Celebrating Leadership, Innovation, and Impact

The PSC & Sustainability US Awards shine a spotlight on organisations that are embedding sustainability into procurement and supply chain strategy while delivering commercial value. From Scope 3 reduction and supplier collaboration to data-driven decision-making and operational resilience, the awards recognise best practice across the full value chain.

"Procurement and supply chain functions are no longer measured purely on cost and efficiency. Today's leaders are expected to drive sustainability, resilience, and long-term value across the business. The US Awards recognise those organisations and teams that are delivering tangible results and setting new standards for modern procurement leadership."

- Aaron McMillan, Senior Editor, Procurement & Supply Chain Magazine

Gain national recognition across the US market

Showcase impact to senior executive audiences

Strengthen credibility with customers, partners, and stakeholders

Be featured across BizClik's global digital platforms and media brands

Awards: Procurement & Supply Chain and Sustainability US Awards

Procurement & Supply Chain and Sustainability US Awards Status: Open for submissions

Open for submissions Closing date: 25 February

25 February Who should enter: Procurement, supply chain, and sustainability teams, leaders, and solution providers operating in or serving the US market

Why EnterKey Information

The Procurement & Supply Chain and Sustainability US Awards provide a powerful platform to highlight innovation, leadership, and measurable progress at a time when procurement and sustainability have never been more critical to business success.

Submit your entry now before the 25 February deadline.

About Procurement & Supply Chain Magazine

Procurement & Supply Chain Magazine is a BizClik brand delivering industry news, analysis, and insight for senior procurement and supply chain leaders. Through digital content and global events, it connects executives driving efficiency, resilience, and responsible sourcing.

About Sustainability Magazine

Sustainability Magazine is a BizClik brand focused on ESG, climate strategy, and sustainable business transformation, engaging senior sustainability leaders worldwide through digital platforms and live events.

About BizClik

BizClik is a global B2B digital media and events company producing sector-specific content across technology, AI, procurement, sustainability, and fintech. Through digital magazines, websites, newsletters, webinars, and live events, BizClik connects enterprise leaders with executive audiences to enable strategic business engagement.

For more information, visit: www.bizclikmedia.com

