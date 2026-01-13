TryHard Holdings Limited and Carnegie Hill Capital Partners Enter into Binding Collaboration Agreement to Establish Global Entertainment Investment Fund

OSAKA, Japan, Jan. 13, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TryHard Holdings Limited ("TryHard" or the "Company")(Nasdaq: THH), a lifestyle entertainment company in Japan with principal businesses comprised of (i) event curation; (ii) consultancy and management services; (iii) sub-leasing of entertainment venues; and (iv) ownership and operation of restaurants, today announced that it has entered into a binding collaboration agreement with Carnegie Hill Capital Partners Limited ("Carnegie Hill Capital Partners").

Pursuant to the agreement, the parties have committed to collaborate in good faith to establish a Hong Kong-based investment fund (the "Fund") focused on opportunities within the global entertainment industry, including global IPs management, night club management, international music festivals, concerts, events film production, musicals, plays, theatre, digital media, and music rights.

The Fund is expected to have a target size of USD10-20 million, with capital contributions, management arrangements, and economic terms to be finalized and documented in definitive fund documentation, including a limited partnership agreement or equivalent constitutional documents and an investment management agreement.

The collaboration agreement provides a detailed framework governing fund governance, investment oversight, distribution mechanics, exit arrangements, confidentiality, and liability allocation. While the agreement is legally binding, the establishment of the Fund and any capital contributions remain subject to customary conditions precedent, including regulatory approvals, completion of licensing requirements with the Hong Kong Securities and Futures Commission, finalization of fund documentation, and satisfaction of applicable compliance procedures.

Subject to the fulfillment or waiver of these conditions, the parties currently expect the Fund to be established by June 2026, or such other date as may be mutually agreed in writing.

The collaboration marks an important milestone for TryHard in expanding its investment footprint across the global entertainment ecosystem. By partnering with Carnegie Hill Capital Partners, TryHard aims to combine creative industry insight with disciplined investment governance.

A representative of Carnegie Hill Capital Partners added, "We are pleased to formalize our collaboration with TryHard Holdings. The agreement reflects a shared commitment to building a focused entertainment investment platform."

Further announcements will be made, as appropriate, upon the satisfaction of conditions precedent and the execution of definitive fund documentation.

About TryHard Holdings Limited

As a lifestyle entertainment company in Japan, TryHard Holdings Limited aims to be on the cutting edge of the entertainment industry by introducing state-of-art technology, immersive storytelling, and bespoke experiences that are multi-sensory. The Company's mission is to create unique entertainment experiences that captivate audiences, foster memorable connections, and leave a lasting impact. Principal businesses comprise of (i) event curation; (ii) consultancy and management services; (iii) sub-leasing of entertainment venues; and (iv) ownership and operation of restaurants.

By merging creativity, technology and hospitality expertise, TryHard strives to redefine the entertainment landscape in Japan and beyond. Commitment to innovation, quality, and customer satisfaction drives TryHard to continuously push boundaries and exceed expectations.

For more information, please visit the Company's website: https://www.tryhardthh.com/

About Carnegie Hill Capital Partners Limited

Carnegie Hill Capital Partners Limited operates as an investment management company. The Company focuses on dealing and advising on securities, as well as provides asset management services. Carnegie Hill Capital Partners serves clients in Hong Kong.

