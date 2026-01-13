Anzeige
Mehr »
Dienstag, 13.01.2026 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Gold auf Rekordhoch: Eine der spannendsten Gold-Stories 2026 steht ganz am Anfang
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 5144 | ISIN: KY0000BYTED0 | Ticker-Symbol:
Branche
Internet
Aktienmarkt
nicht börsennotiert
1-Jahres-Chart  (nicht börsennotiert)
BYTEDANCE LTD Chart 1 Jahr
PR Newswire
13.01.2026 12:18 Uhr
145 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Diginius is Now a Badged TikTok Channel Sales Partner

LONDON, Jan. 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- London-based SaaS company Diginius is pleased to announce that they now have a Marketing Technology badge in the TikTok Marketing Partners Program.

TikTok and Diginius

The TikTok Marketing Partners Program's Marketing Technology category recognizes best-in-class companies with proven expertise in building solutions for TikTok campaigns, execution, and optimization.

As a badged Marketing Technology Partner, Diginius helps brands maximize performance through advanced campaign management tools, strategic expertise, and seamless integration with TikTok tools. Diginius is trusted by advertisers to scale campaigns efficiently, drive measurable business outcomes, and unlock the full value of TikTok media investments.

"I see this badge as a true testament to Diginius's global reach, technical capabilities, and partner relationships," Nate Burke, CEO of Diginius said. "We're very excited to help our agency partners grow through TikTok."

"TikTok is continuously strengthening measurement capabilities, providing more actionable insights for your TikTok campaigns." said Lorry Destainville, Global Head of Product Partnerships at TikTok. "Clients increasingly look to understand TikTok's broader role in their effective marketing mix. The user journey isn't linear, and media mix models provide a more holistic view of revenue-driving insights. By working with one of our vetted marketing partners, advertisers can better understand TikTok's media effectiveness in relation to their media mix, and leverage those insights toward stronger business results."

Contact
Julia Berutti, Diginius
Email: julia.berutti@diginius.com
Tel: +44 (0) 207 267 9322

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2857662/Diginius_x_TikTok.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/diginius-is-now-a-badged-tiktok-channel-sales-partner-302659631.html

© 2026 PR Newswire
Renditeturbo 2026 - 5 Aktien mit Potenzial
2025 neigt sich dem Ende zu, ohne klassische Jahresendrallye, aber mit einem DAX, der viele Kritiker Lügen gestraft hat. Über 21 Prozent Kursplus seit Jahresbeginn, stärker als der US-Markt. Wer hätte das noch vor Monaten erwartet?

Genau solche Entwicklungen machen den Reiz der Börse aus. Denn auch 2026 dürfte wieder alles anders kommen als gedacht. Während viele Analysten weiter steigende Kurse erwarten, rückt eine zentrale Frage in den Fokus: Wo entstehen im kommenden Jahr echte Überraschungen, und wie kann man davon profitieren?

Unser aktueller Spezialreport beleuchtet fünf Entwicklungen, mit denen kaum jemand rechnet, die aber enormes Renditepotenzial bergen. Vom Comeback der Ölwerte über unterschätzte Plattform-Aktien bis hin zur möglichen Wachablösung im KI-Sektor: Wer 2026 überdurchschnittlich abschneiden will, muss antizyklisch denken und frühzeitig Position beziehen.

Im kostenlosen Report stellen wir 5 Aktien vor, die 2026 im Zentrum solcher Wendepunkte stehen könnten. Solide bewertet, gut positioniert und mit überraschend starkem Momentum.

Jetzt kostenlos herunterladen! Bevor andere erkennen, wo die Chancen wirklich liegen!

Dieses exklusive PDF ist nur für kurze Zeit verfügbar.
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.