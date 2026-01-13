Diginius is Now a Badged TikTok Channel Sales Partner

LONDON, Jan. 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- London-based SaaS company Diginius is pleased to announce that they now have a Marketing Technology badge in the TikTok Marketing Partners Program.

The TikTok Marketing Partners Program's Marketing Technology category recognizes best-in-class companies with proven expertise in building solutions for TikTok campaigns, execution, and optimization.

As a badged Marketing Technology Partner, Diginius helps brands maximize performance through advanced campaign management tools, strategic expertise, and seamless integration with TikTok tools. Diginius is trusted by advertisers to scale campaigns efficiently, drive measurable business outcomes, and unlock the full value of TikTok media investments.

"I see this badge as a true testament to Diginius's global reach, technical capabilities, and partner relationships," Nate Burke, CEO of Diginius said. "We're very excited to help our agency partners grow through TikTok."

"TikTok is continuously strengthening measurement capabilities, providing more actionable insights for your TikTok campaigns." said Lorry Destainville, Global Head of Product Partnerships at TikTok. "Clients increasingly look to understand TikTok's broader role in their effective marketing mix. The user journey isn't linear, and media mix models provide a more holistic view of revenue-driving insights. By working with one of our vetted marketing partners, advertisers can better understand TikTok's media effectiveness in relation to their media mix, and leverage those insights toward stronger business results."

