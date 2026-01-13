Options Technology (Options), a leading provider of financial services infrastructure, today announced the deployment of AtlasInsight packet capture and analytics servers across Options Global Infrastructure, delivering full forensic visibility into network and Market Data flows.

The initial rollout includes the deployment of over 25 AtlasInsight devices within Options' key global data centres, enabling high-performance packet capture, protocol decoding, and forensic analytics across their major network links and Exchange connections. The enhanced visibility allows for faster troubleshooting, deeper diagnostics, and more granular insights into Market Data and TCP flows.

Options plans to further expand AtlasInsight coverage to additional global data centres over the coming months, extending these capabilities to a broader client base as part of its continued infrastructure investment.

Jon Axon, Founder of AtlasInsight said "The deployment has been progressing over the last six months, and we've already seen significant improvements in mean time to resolution for client related incidents. AtlasInsight has rapidly become a cornerstone of our operational intelligence, providing our teams and clients with powerful visibility into real-time and historical network behavior. We now have coverage across all major data centers and will continue to expand across the wider infrastructure."

Danny MoorePresident and CEO at Options, commented, "AtlasInsight represents another key step forward in our mission to deliver best-in-class visibility and resilience across the Atlas Platform. By embedding deep analytics and packet capture at the infrastructure level, we can identify, diagnose, and resolve issues faster than ever before, ensuring our clients benefit from the highest levels of performance, transparency, and uptime."

The deployment of AtlasInsight across the Options' Infrastructure marks a major enhancement to their global monitoring and diagnostics capabilities. By embedding packet capture and analytics directly within the network backbone, Options is ensuring end-to-end visibility and resilience from market data ingress to client delivery.

The announcement follows a series of recent milestones at Options, including the launch of Capture 200, delivering 200Gb/s packet capture on commodity hardware; the introduction of PrivateMind, secure AI for Capital Markets; and the milestone announcement marking five years of Options and ConnectWise delivering secure cloud backup.

Options Technology:

Options Technology (Options) is a financial technology company at the forefront of banking and trading infrastructure. We serve clients globally with offices in New York, London, Belfast, Cambridge, Chicago, Hong Kong, Tokyo, Singapore, Paris, and Auckland. At Options, our services are woven into the hottest trends in global technology, including high-performance Networking, Cloud, Security, and AI (Artificial Intelligence).

www.options-it.com

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20260113945494/en/

Contacts:

For media inquiries, please contact Colleen Murray, colleen.murray@options-it.com