Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - January 13, 2026) - GT Resources Inc. (TSXV: GT) (OTCQB: CGTRF) (FSE: 7N1) (the "Company" or "GT") is pleased to provide an update on the Läntinen Koillismaa ("LK") Copper - Nickel - Palladium - Platinum Project, located in northcentral Finland.

Highlights

The Company has commenced an extensive assay infill and re-assay program for the Kaukau Zone of the existing LK deposit. Over 5,000 samples from across the Kaukua Zone are expected to be analysed to better define known mineralization.

This work is being conducted in preparation for a potential Resource Update and Preliminary Economic Assessment ("PEA").

Background

LK is the Company's most advanced project having an existing NI43-101 Palladium - Platinum - Copper dominated open pit Resource Estimate1 as follows:

Indicated Resources: 1.1 Million ounces Total Precious Metals (Palladium + Platinum + Gold) ("TMP"), 111 Million pounds of Copper , 92 Million pounds of Nickel, contained in 38.2 million tonnes.

Inferred Resources: 1.1 Million ounces TMP , 173 Million Pounds Copper , 152 Million Pounds Nickel, contained in 49.7 million tonnes.



The LK project remains open for expansion laterally and at depth, notably along the 17-km long Haukiaho Trend (see July 20, 2022 news release)

Neil Pettigrew, Vice President Exploration, commented "With the resurgence of the platinum and palladium markets coupled with Europe's focus on developing domestic critical mineral supply channels, GT is well positioned with the suite of metal that global markets require.

The LK Project, located in northcentral Finland, represents the Company's most advanced project having a NI 43-101 open pit Resource Estimate (Table 1a & 1b) and is well positioned to supply the European Union with critical minerals, notably copper, palladium and platinum, of which Finland is heavy dependant on imports with only one producing mine (Boliden's Kevitsa Mine). Boliden also operates both copper and nickel smelters in Finland, thereby providing LK a potential competitive logistical advantage."

Assay Infill and Re-assay Program

The current infill and re-assay program is focused on the historic drilling of the Kaukua Zone which was undertaken prior to 2009. The historic drill programs did not sample 100% of the drill core, and potential remains to identify additional in pit resources. A total of ~500 infill samples are being collected and will be submitted for analysis.

The primary focus of the program is to produce a homogenous assay database at Kaukua with all samples analysed using the same analytical techniques. Historic drill programs used the "Aqua Regia" digestion method. Aqua Regia is a partial digestion method which underestimates the total nickel grade as it only digests sulphide hosted nickel. The majority of the drill hole samples at Kaukua were completed by the Company and were analysed with the "Four Acid" digestion method which provides a more complete digestion of the sample and representation of total nickel grade. All the Metallurgical testing by the Company and the Net Smelter Return ("NSR") calculation used in the 2022 Mineral Resource Estimate assumed all samples were analysed using the Four Acid digestion method. This resulted in a two-fold effect: it under reported total nickel grades and secondly applied an unnecessarily harsh nickel recovery to historic drill holes. Re-assaying historic samples analysed by Aqua Regia was one of the recommendations from the 2022 technical report.

A total of ~4,600 drill core pulps are being collected and will be submitted for analysis. Once these results have been compiled and analyzed on the Kaukua Zone the re-assay program may be extended to the Haukiaho Zone which has an even larger proportion of historic drill holes.

Resource Expansion Potential

The 17-kilometer long Haukiaho trend represents the nearest term expansion potential (Figure 3). The Haukiaho Deposit currently occupies only 2 kilometers of this trend. Historic drilling along this trend, primarily by Outokumpu in the 1960's was only sampled for copper and nickel, partial resampling of historic drill core by the Company in 2022 (see July 20, 2022 news release) returned significant platinum and palladium grades.

Figure 3. Location Map of the LK Project, NI 43-101 Mineral Resources, and near-term expansion potential

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/6502/280109_72361bf0d414797c_001full.jpg1

1 Mineral Resource Estimate dated April 25, 2022:

Table 1a. 2022 LK MRE

MINERAL RESOURCE ESTIMATE - April 2022 Tonnes & Grade

Strip

Ratio Tonnes

(Mt) Pd

(g/t) Pt

(g/t) Au

(g/t) TPM

(g/t) Cu

(%) Ni

(%) Co

(g/t) Indicated



Kaukua Area 1.50 38.2 0.61 0.22 0.07 0.89 0.13 0.11 64.56 Inferred



Kaukua Area +Murtolampi 1.45 30.8 0.52 0.20 0.08 0.80 0.14 0.14 86.07 Haukiaho 0.58 18.9 0.27 0.11 0.10 0.48 0.18 0.14 54.30 Total Inf. 1.26 49.7 0.43 0.17 0.09 0.68 0.16 0.14 73.98

Table 1b: 2022 LK MRE In-situ contained metal

MINERAL RESOURCE ESTIMATE - April 2022 Contained Metal

Strip

Ratio Pd

(M oz) Pt

(M oz) Au

(M oz) TPM

(M oz) Cu

(M lbs) Ni

(M lbs) Co

(M lbs) Indicated



Kaukua Area 1.50 0.74 0.26 0.08 1.09 110.7 91.6 5.4 Inferred



Kaukua Area +Murtolampi 1.45 0.52 0.20 0.07 0.79 96.5 93.9 5.8 Haukiaho 0.58 0.16 0.07 0.06 0.29 76.4 57.5 2.3 Total Inf. 1.26 0.68 0.26 0.14 1.08 172.9 151.5 8.1

Notes:

CIM (2014) definitions were followed for Mineral Resources. The Mineral Resources have been reported above a preliminary open pit constraining surface using a Net Smelter Return (NSR) pit discard cut-off of US$12.5/t (which for comparison purposes equates to an approximately 0.65 g/t Palladium Equivalent in-situ cut-off, based on metal prices only). The NSR used for reporting is based on the following: Long term metal prices of US$ 1,700/oz Pd, US$ 1,100/oz Pt, US$ 1,800/oz Au, US$ 4.25/lb Cu, US$ 8.50/lb Ni and US$ 25/lb Co. Variable metallurgical recoveries for each metal were used at Kaukua and Murtolampi and fixed recoveries of 79.8% Pd, 80.1% Pt, 65% Au, 89% Cu, 64% Ni and 0% Co at Haukiaho. Commercial terms for a Cu and Ni concentrate based on indicative quotations from smelters. Total Precious Metals (TPM) equals palladium plus platinum plus gold Bulk densities range between 1.8 and 3.23 t/m3. Numbers may not add up due to rounding. Mineral Resources, which are not Mineral Reserves, do not have demonstrated economic viability. The estimate of mineral resources may be materially affected by environmental, permitting, legal, title, taxation, sociopolitical, marketing, or other relevant issues. The quantity and grade of reported inferred resources in this estimation are conceptual in nature and there has been insufficient exploration to define these inferred resources as an indicated or measured mineral resource and it is uncertain if further exploration will result in upgrading them to an indicated or measured mineral resource category.

The Mineral Resource Estimate was prepared by the Company under the supervision of Mr. Sean Horan, P.Geo., Technical Manager of Geology at SLR Consulting Ltd., based in Toronto, Ontario, Canada. Mr. Horan is an Independent Qualified Person as defined by NI 43-101. The Mineral Resource Estimate in the April 25, 2022 news release has been classified in accordance with CIM Definition Standards on Mineral Resources and Mineral Reserves (May 14, 2014).

Qualified Person

The technical information in this release has been reviewed and verified by Neil Pettigrew, M.Sc., P.Geo., Vice President of Exploration and a director of the Company and the Qualified Person as defined by National Instrument 43-101.

About GT Resources

GT Resources Inc. (TSXV: GT) is a mineral exploration company with a strategy to develop copper, nickel, platinum and palladium mining projects in Europe and North America. Our projects are located in Finland and Canada and are comprised of district scale opportunities that have attracted strategic investment from a major mining company.

Information set forth in this press release may contain forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are statements that relate to future, not past events. In this context, forward-looking statements often address a company's expected future business and financial performance, and often contain words such as "anticipate", "believe", "plan", "estimate", "expect", and "intend", statements that an action or event "may", "might", "could", "should", or "will" be taken or occur, or other similar expressions. By their nature, forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause our actual results, performance or achievements, or other future events, to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Such factors include, among others, risks associated with project development; the need for additional financing; operational risks associated with mining and mineral processing; fluctuations in mineral and commodity prices; title matters; environmental liability claims and insurance; reliance on key personnel; the absence of dividends; competition; dilution; the volatility of our common share price and volume; and the impact of governmental entities. Forward-looking statements are made based on management's beliefs, estimates and opinions on the date that statements are made and the Company undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking statements if these beliefs, estimates and opinions or other circumstances should change. Investors are cautioned against attributing undue certainty to forward-looking statements.

