Step-out drilling at Eureka (South and West) gold deposit continues to expand the mineralized footprint

Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - January 13, 2026) - Delta Resources Limited (TSXV: DLTA) (OTC Pink: DTARF) (FSE: 6GO1) ("Delta" or "the Company") is pleased to announce assay results for 22 of the 26 drill holes completed as part of its recent 5,237-metre Fall 2025 diamond drill program at the Company's flagship Delta-1 Property, located approximately 50 kilometres west of Thunder Bay, Ontario.

Highlights:

Multiple gold intercepts at the Shabaqua Target, 1.3 kilometres west of the Eureka Gold Deposit, including: 4.25 g/t Au over 11.8 m in hole D1-25-150 1.37 g/t Au over 10.5 m in hole D1-25-134 2.40 g/t Au over 4.3 m in hole D1-25-144 0.16 g/t Au over 132.0 m hole D1-25-148

Step-out drilling at the Eureka Gold Deposit continues to expand the mineralized footprint, including: 1.32 g/t Au over 7.0 m in D1-25-136 (Eureka South) 3.83 g/t Au over 3.0 m in D1-25-142 (Eureka West)



Anomalous gold in 20 of 22 drill holes reported herein , validating the success of the step-out exploration strategy along strike from the Eureka Gold Deposit.

Encouraging mineralization identified at the Wedge target, 4 km west of Eureka deposit (assays pending).

Ron Kopas, Chief Executive Officer (Interim) of Delta, commented:

"The Shabaqua Target where we intersected multiple gold zones is effectively a new find for Delta. These results indicate strong potential for higher-grade mineralization beyond the currently defined Eureka footprint, while step-out drilling at Eureka continues to intersect gold mineralization, demonstrating the continuity of this large-scale, gold system.

We are also encouraged by mineralization and associated alteration observed at the Wedge Target, four kilometres west of Eureka. A new discovery here would reinforce the exceptional gold potential of our strategically positioned and sizeable Delta-1 land package, located just 50 km from Thunder Bay, which is an established hub for mining operations in Northern Ontario and gives us the opportunity to be a quick to market, low-cost producer."

Drill Program Stats:

Total number of holes drilled: 26

Metres drilled: 5,237

Number of holes reported here: 22

Shabaqua Target: 14 holes (2,474 m)

14 holes (2,474 m) Eureka South: 3 holes (888 m)

3 holes (888 m) Eureka West: 4 holes (894 m)

4 holes (894 m) Eureka Infill/Met work: 2 holes (285 m) - assays pending

2 holes (285 m) South Till Anomaly: 1 hole (201 m)

1 hole (201 m) Wedge: 2 holes (495 m) - assays pending





Figure-1: Drill hole location map

UTM NAD83 Zone 16 N

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/8482/280158_b1135603547eb916_001full.jpg

The Company is reporting results from 22 of the 26 drill holes completed during the program.

Review and interpretation of the remaining four drill holes is currently underway, with results expected to be released shortly.

Eureka Gold Deposit

Step-out drilling to the south and west at the Eureka Gold Deposit continues to deliver positive results, extending mineralization beyond the previously defined footprint and demonstrating that the system remains open along strike. Notable intercepts include 1.32 g/t Au over 7.0 m in D1-25-136 (Eureka South) and 3.83 g/t Au over 3.0 m in D1-25-142 (Eureka West). These ongoing drill campaigns are progressively increasing the mineralized footprint and reinforcing the potential for continued growth as exploration advances.

The Eureka Gold Deposit is a large-tonnage, low-grade gold system hosted in a broad corridor of strongly altered volcanic, sedimentary and intrusive rocks, with gold occurring in intensely ankerite-altered zones with quartz-ankerite-pyrite veinlets and disseminated sulphides. Mineralization has been defined over approximately 2.5 km of strike length, from surface to about 300 m vertical depth, and remains open for expansion.

Shabaqua Target

Delta's initial phase of drilling at the Shabaqua Target demonstrates the potential for higher-grade gold mineralization beyond the currently defined Eureka footprint. Multiple higher-grade intervals were intersected in sulphide-rich chert and iron formation, including 4.25 g/t Au over 11.8 m in hole D1-25-150, 2.40 g/t Au over 4.30 m in D1-25-144 and 1.37 g/t Au over 10.50 m in D1-25-134. In addition, very broad intervals of low-grade, Eureka-style mineralization remain present in the sedimentary rocks, including hole D1-25-148, which returned 0.16 g/t Au over 132 metres.

Wedge Target

The Wedge Target lies about 4 km west of the Eureka Gold Deposit and 2 km west of the Shabaqua Target. Two holes located approximately 450 metres apart were completed at Wedge during the current program. Assay results are expected to be released shortly, following final review and confirmation of QA/QC compliance.

Table-1: Fall-2025 assay results at the Delta-1 Gold Projects

Target

zone Drill Hole

No. Easting Northing Elevation

(m) Azimuth Incl. Length

(m) From

(m) To

(m) Au Grade

(g/t) Core

Length (m) (UTM Zone 16) Shabaqua D1-25-128 287738 5385624 440 180 -45 252.0 NSR







D1-25-129 287737 5385497 449 180 -45 261.0 240.50 247.00 0.39 6.50

D1-25-130 287739 5385335 456 180 -45 238.7 79.50 97.30 0.41 17.80

D1-25-131 287862 5385506 449 0 -45 102.0 3.50 9.80 0.67 6.30















33.50 35.00 1.17 1.50















59.00 66.50 0.36 7.50















82.20 101.00 0.40 18.80

D1-25-132 287960 5385500 449 0 -45 105.0 39.00 45.10 0.33 6.10















96.20 103.00 0.53 6.80

D1-25-133 288028 5385594 440 180 -45 150.0 46.50 57.00 0.21 10.50

D1-25-134 288024 5385508 446 180 -45 252.0 15.50 26.00 1.37 10.50













inc. 23.00 26.00 4.17 3.00

D1-25-143 288148 5385356 461 278 -45 99.0 NSR







D1-25-144 287581 5385370 458 180 -45 249.0 236.00 240.30 2.40 4.30

D1-25-147 288062 5385522 446 180 -45 81.0 7.50 16.50 0.23 9.00















25.50 34.50 0.30 9.00

D1-25-148 287856 5385676 441 180 -45 201.0 119.00 146.00 0.29 27.00











* Broad low grade 69.00 201.00 0.16 132.00

D1-25-149 286929 5385710 409 180 -45 210.0 NSR







D1-25-150 287025 5385741 408 180 -45 210.0 45.20 57.00 4.25 11.80













inc. 45.20 46.40 2.55 1.20













inc. 49.50 51.00 4.06 1.50













inc. 55.00 56.00 39.30 1.00













inc. 56.00 57.00 1.49 1.00

D1-25-151 287362 5385754 411 180 -45 177.0 81.70 92.00 0.23 10.30 Eureka South D1-25-135 289335 5385198 454 180 -45 276.0 21.00 26.00 0.45 5.00













101.50 103.00 1.40 1.50 D1-25-136 288894 5385226 461 180 -45 231.0 3.00 10.00 1.32 7.00











inc. 7.70 9.20 5.36 1.50 D1-25-137 288890 5385078 458 180 -45 381.0 264.50 266.00 5.55 1.50 Southwest Till Anomaly D1-25-138 288113 5384511 460 200 -45 201.0 NSR





Eureka West D1-25-139 288902 5385603 421 170 -52 231.0 86.50 94.00 0.62 7.50













98.00 108.20 0.22 10.20













157.00 164.00 0.27 7.00













176.00 180.10 0.40 4.10 D1-25-140 288369 5385772 422 180 -45 282.0 NSR





D1-25-141 288374 5385605 437 180 -45 174.0 41.50 58.00 0.27 16.50 D1-25-142 288366 5385504 443 180 -45 207.0 58.50 70.50 0.32 12.00













108.00 118.20 0.69 10.20













149.00 152.00 3.83 3.00











inc. 149.80 150.80 8.08 1.00 Eureka Infill/ Metallurgy D1-25-145 290211 5385352 448 180 -45 150.0 (Pending) D1-25-146 290304 5385331 451 180 -45 135.0 (Pending) Wedge D1-25-152 284720 5385830 433 180 -45 249.0 (Pending) D1-25-153 285169 5385862 396 180 -45 246.0 (Pending)

Recent and Upcoming Exploration Activities

Delta has recently completed a 194.6-line-kilometre high-resolution, drone-based magnetic survey over the Shabaqua and Wedge target areas in anticipation of follow-up drilling and is awaiting results from the third phase of its 2024-2025 regional till-sampling program in the I-Zone sector.

Final results from the till survey are expected in the coming weeks and will be used to guide follow-up exploration and to assist in defining new targets for potential trenching and drilling in the I-Zone sector. The I-Zone sector is located approximately 18 kilometres southwest of the Eureka Gold Deposit and hosts several high-grade gold showings, including historical (non-NI 43-101 compliant) drill intercepts of 4.32 g/t Au over 41.0 metres, 4.53 g/t Au over 14.4 metres, and 4.36 g/t Au over 20.4 metres (Landore Resources, 1995-1997), as well as a 1,000-kilogram mini-bulk sample (Mengold Resources, 2008) that returned an average grade of 9.9 g/t Au.

Analytical Protocol and QA/QC

Chemical analyses reported in this news release were performed by AGAT Laboratories, an independent analytical laboratory accredited to ISO/IEC 17025 by the Standards Council of Canada (SCC). Sample preparation was completed at AGAT's facility in Thunder Bay, Ontario. All sampling and analytical procedures were conducted under a comprehensive Quality Assurance/Quality Control (QA/QC) program, including the insertion and monitoring of certified reference materials (standards), blanks, and duplicate samples.

To minimize assay variability associated with the nugget effect from coarse and/or visible gold, the Company implemented the following assaying protocol at Delta-1:

Where visible gold is observed in the sample or where the sample is derived from an interpreted mineralized zone, the assay is performed by Metallic Screening. In this procedure, the entire sample is crushed, and a 1 kg split is pulverized and screened to 106 µm. Both the coarse and fine fractions are analyzed by 50 g fire assay with gravimetric finish at AGAT Laboratories in Thunder Bay, Ontario.

Where visible gold is not observed, or where samples are outside of interpreted mineralized zones, an initial assay is performed by 50 g Fire Assay with ICP-OES finish at the AGAT Laboratory in Thunder Bay, Ontario. If the assay result exceeds 2.0 g/t gold, remaining rejects are pulverized, a 1 kg portion is screened to 106µm and analyzed by 50 g fire assay with gravimetric finish at the AGAT Laboratory in Thunder Bay, Ontario.

NQ-size drill core was sawn lengthwise in half using a diamond blade saw. One half of the core was sampled, placed in sealed and labelled plastic bags, and shipped to AGAT Laboratories for preparation and analysis. The remaining half core was returned to core boxes and retained for reference at Delta's secure core storage facilities. QA/QC materials including blanks and certified standards were inserted into the sample stream at the project site. In addition, routine insertion of accredited blank, duplicate, and certified reference samples was conducted during the analytical process by AGAT Laboratories, providing further independent QA/QC monitoring.

Mineralized intervals are calculated using a 0.2 g/t Au cut-off grade. Reported intercepts are constrained to intervals where internal dilution does not exceed 5 metres or more of continuous core returning grades below the cut-off.

Qualified Person

Daniel Boudreau, P.Geo., Exploration Manager at Delta Resources Limited, is the Qualified Person as defined by National Instrument 43-101 and has reviewed and approved the technical information contained in this news release.

About Delta Resources Limited

Delta Resources is a Canadian mineral exploration and project development company focused on its Delta-1 project in Ontario, where it has discovered a large, near-surface gold deposit located 50 kilometres west of Thunder Bay, directly adjacent to the Trans-Canada Highway. The Eureka Gold Deposit extends 2.5 km in strike length, from surface to over 300 metres in depth. Highlights include drill intercepts such as 5.92 g/t Au over 31 metres (including 14.8 g/t Au over 11.9 metres), and 1.79 g/t Au over 128.5 metres. Mineralization has been observed up to 600 metres vertical depth and remains open in all directions. The property covers 297 square kilometres containing multiple corridors of intense alteration and deformation on strike with, and to the south of, the Eureka Gold Zone, many of which remain under-explored.

