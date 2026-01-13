Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - January 13, 2026) - Blue Sky Uranium Corp. (TSXV: BSK) (FSE: MAL2) (OTCQB: BKUCF) ("Golden Arrow" or the "Company) is pleased to announce that it has retained Shawn Perger through his personal company, Maximus Investor Relations Ltd. ("Maximus"), to act as an investor relations consultant to the Company, to assist with corporate finance and investor relations programs. Pursuant to an investor relations agreement entered into between Maximus and the Company dated January 1, 2026, Maximus has been engaged for a term of one year (subject to renewal) at an annual fee of $126,000, payable on a monthly basis. Maximus will offer a variety of services to the Company, including assisting with corporate communications, broker presentations, attending trade shows, and marketing, advertising and investor relations programs.

Maximus is based in Vancouver and is at arm's length to the Company. Principals of Maximus do not currently hold common shares of the Company but have the right to acquire 2,600,000 common shares (of which 600,000 stock options expire January 29, 2026) pursuant to the Company's stock option plan as of the date hereof and may purchase securities in the Company from time to time for investment purposes. Maximus's appointment as an investor relations consultant to the Company is subject to approval by the TSX Venture Exchange.

About Blue Sky Uranium Corp.

Blue Sky Uranium Corp. is a leader in uranium discovery in Argentina. The Company's objective is to deliver exceptional returns to shareholders by rapidly advancing a portfolio of uranium deposits into low-cost producers, while respecting the environment, the communities, and the cultures in all the areas in which we work. Blue Sky's flagship Amarillo Grande Project was an in-house discovery of a new district that has the potential to be both a leading domestic supplier of uranium to the growing Argentine market and a new international market supplier. The Company's recently optioned Corcovo project has potential to host an in-situ recovery ("ISR") uranium deposit. The Company is a member of the Grosso Group, a resource management group that has pioneered exploration in Argentina since 1993.

