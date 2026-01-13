A draft decree from Vietnam's Ministry of Industry and Trade is proposing rooftop solar owners could sell up to 50% of the energy produced back to the grid, in a bid to increase future uptake.Vietnam's Ministry of Industry and Trade is considering allowing owners of rooftop solar systems to sell up to 50% of surplus energy to the national grid, up from a current 20% cap. The proposal forms part of draft amendments to Decree 57 and 58 of the country's Electricity Law, recently submitted to the Ministry of Justice for review. The current 20% cap was first announced as part of amendments to Vietnam's ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...