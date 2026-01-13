Anzeige
Mehr »
Dienstag, 13.01.2026 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Gold auf Rekordhoch: Eine der spannendsten Gold-Stories 2026 steht ganz am Anfang
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
13.01.2026 13:10 Uhr
100 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Cashera UK: Cashera Brings Proven SME Lending Success to the UK

LONDON, Jan. 13, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cashera, one of the United States' fastest-growing fintech lenders, has officially launched in the United Kingdom under the brand Cashera UK.

With more than $1 billion in funding across its US portfolio, Cashera brings a proven model of fast, flexible finance to support SMEs. The company is recognised for its tech-driven approach that streamlines the lending experience - from quick online applications to rapid credit decisions and dependable access to working capital.

Cashera UK's operations are being spearheaded by Stephen Yearwood, Head of Business Development, who has leveraged his extensive broker network and industry expertise to tailor Cashera's model to the UK market. Supporting him is Jack Regan, Head of Credit, who brings over a decade of underwriting experience and a strong track record in building high-performing credit teams. Together, they form a leadership team that combines market reach with disciplined risk management ensuring Cashera UK delivers both speed and reliability to its broker partners and their clients.

"Our mission is simple: to remove unnecessary barriers and make business funding straightforward, fast and fair," said Stephen Yearwood. "We want business owners to spend less time chasing finance and more time building the future of their businesses."

Cashera UK's model is built to grow with the market, combining proprietary technology with a broker-first approach. The platform automates underwriting, enabling brokers to secure faster decisions for their clients. By integrating real-time economic data and market trends, Cashera UK dynamically adjusts risk and prices facilities with greater accuracy. For brokers, this means a dependable partner they can trust to move quickly, protect client relationships, and scale funding as demand grows.

Cashera UK is committed to working closely with brokers across the UK, providing them with a trusted partner to deliver high-quality capital solutions.

Cashera UK is now live and accepting broker applications at https://cashera.co.uk.

About Cashera UK

Cashera UK is part of the Cashera Group, a US-founded fintech lender with over $1 billion in originations to date. The group specialises in delivering fast, flexible business finance that empowers small and medium-sized enterprises to grow, create jobs, and serve their customers. With a technology-led model and a dedicated UK team, Cashera UK offers a streamlined alternative to traditional bank lending, helping brokers and their clients access the capital they need with confidence.

Contact: introducers@cashera.co.uk

Source: Cashera UK


© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Gold & Silber auf Rekordjagd
Kaum eine Entwicklung war 2025 so eindrucksvoll wie der Höhenflug der Edelmetalle. Allen voran Silber: Angetrieben von einem strukturellen Angebotsdefizit, explodierte der Preis und übertrumpfte dabei den „großen Bruder“ Gold. Die Nachfrage aus dem Investmentsektor zieht weiter an, und ein Preisziel von 100 US-Dollar rückt in greifbare Nähe.

Auch Gold markierte neue Meilensteine. Mit dem Durchbruch über 3.000 und 4.000 US-Dollar pro Unze hat sich der übergeordnete Aufwärtstrend eindrucksvoll bestätigt. Rücksetzer bleiben möglich, doch der nächste Zielbereich bei 5.000 US-Dollar ist charttechnisch fest im Blick. Die fundamentalen Treiber sind intakt, eine nachhaltige Trendwende aktuell nicht in Sicht.

Für Anlegerinnen und Anleger bedeutet das: Jetzt ist die Zeit, um gezielt auf starke Produzenten zu setzen. In unserem neuen Spezialreport stellen wir fünf Gold- und Silberaktien vor, die trotz Rallye weiter attraktives Potenzial bieten, mit robusten Fundamentaldaten und starken Projekten in aussichtsreichen Regionen.

Jetzt den kostenlosen Report sichern und von der nächsten Welle im Edelmetall-Boom profitieren!

Dieses exklusive PDF ist nur für kurze Zeit verfügbar.
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.