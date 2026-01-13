Anzeige
Dienstag, 13.01.2026
Gold auf Rekordhoch: Eine der spannendsten Gold-Stories 2026 steht ganz am Anfang
TTE Strategy expands into the Gulf Region and opens office in Dubai

HAMBURG, Germany and DUBAI, UAE, Jan. 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- TTE Strategy has opened its first office outside Europe in Dubai, expanding its footprint into the Gulf Region. With this step, the consultancy strengthens its work with family businesses, private sector groups and industrial leaders across the GCC.

The UAE and neighboring Gulf markets are entering a new phase of transformation. Diversification agendas, industrial strategies, MedTech and healthcare innovation, logistics expansion and long-term talent development are reshaping economic capabilities. Financial services play an enabling role as the region accelerates private sector competitiveness.

"TTE Strategy is a natural fit for the Gulf Region," says Founder and Managing Partner Lars Linnekogel. "Leaders think in transformative horizons and they execute with speed. Our co-creation approach brings strategic clarity, alignment and ownership into organizations - enabling ambition to become reality."

Co-Creation and Execution Strength

Unlike traditional consulting models, TTE Strategy works directly with leadership teams. Strategy and implementation are co-created, accelerating decisions and strengthening internal capabilities. This approach is especially relevant for family-owned groups, private sector conglomerates and industrial champions, where speed, ownership and alignment matter.

Aligned with Regional Priorities

TTE Strategy focuses on sectors central to the region's transformation, including MedTech, Industrials & Technology, Process Industries (such as chemicals and packaging), Transportation and Financial Services. Policy frameworks like the UAE Vision 2031 highlight priorities such as innovation, talent, industrial capacity and sustainable growth - areas where strategic clarity paired with enablement provides tangible value.

"Dubai is our anchor for the Gulf Region," Linnekogel adds. "We support transformation by enabling leadership teams and talent to execute with clarity and organizational strength."

About TTE Strategy
TTE Strategy is an international strategy and transformation consultancy founded in Hamburg in 2015. The firm supports organizations from strategy development through execution, combining strategic clarity, implementation and organizational ownership. TTE Strategy employs more than 50 people, recorded over 40 percent growth in 2025 and has won the Hidden Champion Award in "Strategy" for the third time in a row. In addition to Dubai, TTE Strategy has offices in Hamburg, Munich, Stuttgart, Zurich and Vienna.

Press Contact
Stella Tsoutzidou - stella.tsoutzidou@tte-strategy.com

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/tte-strategy-expands-into-the-gulf-region-and-opens-office-in-dubai-302659710.html

© 2026 PR Newswire
