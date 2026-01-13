A tender is open in Bangladesh seeking consultants to support the development of the 220 MW Sonagazi solar project. The deadline for expressions of interest is February 3.The Electricity Generation Company of Bangladesh (EGCB) is searching for a consultancy firm to support the development of the 220 MW Sonagazi solar power plant. The project, set to be Bangladesh's largest solar site once completed, was formally approved in December. The tender notice states that the successful bidder will provide consultancy services for the design review and supervise the chosen engineering, procurement and ...

