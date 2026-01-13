Fairtrade America: Fairtrade Businesses Lead Sustainability Push Into 2026

WASHINGTON, DC / ACCESS Newswire / January 13, 2026 / Fairtrade businesses in the U.S. are leading the food and beverage industry on sustainability this year. Despite economic uncertainty and increased pressure to shy away from environmental, social, and governance (ESG) initiatives, Fairtrade businesses have raised the bar for trade justice by increasing their investments in the farmers that make their products possible.

Through Fairtrade certification, businesses foster long-term partnerships with some of the most exploited actors in the global food system: small-scale farmers, workers, and cooperatives. These partnerships, in concert with Fairtrade's unique pricing model, increase stability and assurance in the high-risk business of farming. Sourcing ingredients from Fairtrade's network of farming organizations enables brands to build transparent, sustainable supply chains that they can be proud of - that provide decent livelihoods and greater climate resilience.

From March 2024 to March 2025, the 5,000+ Fairtrade products sold in the U.S. exceeded $1 billion in sales. By using the power of trade for change, these sales resulted in real impact for farming communities around the globe. Fairtrade farming organizations earned about $9 million in Fairtrade Premium from U.S. brand partners in 2024 alone, giving them greater ability to reinvest in their businesses and communities.

When partners go beyond their certification commitments, they up their impact for farmers, workers, and cooperatives. Fairtrade recognizes the following brands' achievements:

Feastables commits to living income reference pricing

The chocolate brand founded by Jimmy Donaldson, better known as MrBeast, pays the Fairtrade Minimum Price and Premium for 100% of the cocoa it sources and has committed to paying the Fairtrade Living Income Reference Price. Feastables is the first American chocolate company to make this commitment, sending an important signal to the industry that there is a need to collectively change the way cocoa business is done. The Living Income Reference Price is a way for brands to action on their livelihood goals, knowing that the price a company pays for a commodity has a direct impact on farmers' quality of life. This price is set in direct consultation with farmers and not only includes the cost of doing sustainable business, but also accounts for basic needs like food, housing, education and savings in case of emergency.This will make a real difference during market downturns and is important because "stopping child labor starts with addressing its root cause - poverty," as Feastables asserts.

Frontier Co-op collaborates on Fairtrade spice market expansion

Organic spice leader, Frontier Co-op - who launched the first regenerative organic spice line in the U.S. this year - is working to expand the impact that Fairtrade spice purchases have in farming communities in Guatemala. While Fairtrade has historically certified a range of herbs and spices, Frontier Co-op identified a few they were interested in sourcing that Fairtrade had not previously established fixed premium for, specifically organic cardamom, turmeric, and allspice from Guatemala. Setting Fairtrade premiums for these three commodities will help the farmers who grow them under Fairtrade Standards weather market volatility more effectively, strengthen the smallholder farmer supply chain and increase the availability of sustainable spice options on the market for consumers.

Grace Farms Tea & Coffee steps up for sourcing partners in crisis

Cyclone Senyar left Sumatra's Ketiara Cooperative, a Fairtrade-certified, women-led coffee farming collective, isolated from surrounding areas and cut off from food, clean water, electricity, and communication. Wasting no time to coordinate a response for their long-standing partner, Grace Farms Tea & Coffee launched a humanitarian relief effort. Their swift actions, in collaboration with Ketiara Cooperative Founder and Chairwoman Ibu Rahmah, enabled the delivery of generators, Starlink satellite communication devices, rice, and essential food supplies by air to the most isolated communities. To support a sustained response in the region, Grace Farms Tea & Coffee is contributing $5 from every bag of its Single-Origin Indonesian coffee sold toward ongoing recovery and rebuilding initiatives in the region.

Huconnects directly with farmers

Dan Waters, Chief Executive Officer at Hu, spoke at Fairtrade's 2025 Cocoa Producer Forum in Lima, Peru. This gave certified cocoa producers a rare opportunity to hear directly from an American chocolate brand that has made significant investments in sustainable sourcing with Fairtrade. It is especially important for farmers and cooperatives to understand the American chocolate market because Americans have a strong affinity for chocolate and the market is expected to grow 5% by 2030. Hu leadership's presence at the forum marked an exciting addition to their 2024 support, when the brand sponsored two farmers from the cooperatives they source from in Sierra Leone to attend the Cocoa Producer Forum in Cote d'Ivoire.

Hu's commitment to Fairtrade sourcing goes beyond cocoa. They also source 100% of their coconut sugar, quinoa, cashews, and vanilla on Fairtrade terms. Hu's coconut sugar-focused Producer Development Initiative has driven progress on gender equality at the cooperative level, increasing women's membership to 48% and leadership in decision-making groups. Today, women hold 15 of 19 delegate positions, which shape long-term planning and farmer representation, at Koperasi Nira Kamukte, a coconut sugar-farming cooperative in Indonesia.

More sustainable celebrations with Whole Foods Market

In 2025, Whole Foods Market made Halloween better for people and the planet with their new line of Fairtrade certified 365 by Whole Foods Market chocolates, packaged especially for Halloween handouts. By sourcing the cocoa for these specialty items on Fairtrade terms, Whole Foods Market contributed to more secure livelihoods and more resilient ecosystems that cocoa farmers depend on. Whole Foods Market dropped more seasonal chocolate offerings in partnership with Fairtrade in December. As Americans continue to tighten household budgets, it's exciting to see private label offerings that also prioritize Fairtrade.

Despite global economic head winds and volatile trade conditions, American consumers remain interested in ethical and sustainable grocery options. Research conducted in 2025 by independent firm GlobeScan showed that 72% of American consumers who have seen the Fairtrade Mark are willing to pay more to ensure the farmers behind their favorite products are paid a fair price. When consumers and brands choose to invest in Fairtrade, they help build more resilient supply chains for grocery basket mainstays, including coffee, chocolate, and bananas.

Now more than ever, Fairtrade-certified businesses are instrumental in bringing these options to market and creating the more ethical trade structures needed to reduce poverty and injustice. To learn more about becoming Fairtrade certified, visit our website or sign up for our newsletter.

