Vheda Health Closes Record 2025 with Market-Leading Outcomes, New Partnerships, and Workforce Growth

In 2025, Vheda Health achieved its largest growth on record - launching its chronic, behavioral health, and maternity programs across six new markets - driving 2,001% revenue growth and a 4,049% membership increase since 2021 through consistent 80%+ engagement and double-digit medical cost savings, reinforcing its leadership as the premier virtual health engagement solution for Medicaid, Medicare, and SNP health plans.

COLUMBIA, MARYLAND / ACCESS Newswire / January 13, 2026 / Vheda Health, a nationally certified Minority Business and leader in virtual health engagement, concludes 2025 with record gains through new and expanded health plan partnerships, educational leadership, and workforce growth. As a result, the company gained national recognition as the go-to partner for Medicaid, Medicare, and SNP plans seeking to accelerate health equity for everyone by providing simple access to care from anywhere.

"The close of each year brings reflection and 2025 was a defining year for Vheda Health," said Shameet Luhar, CEO and Co-Founder of Vheda Health. "From launching partnerships with new states and health plans, to receiving national recognition for Vheda's workplace culture, 2026 will be the year Vheda becomes the destination health plan partner and employer for members and employees across the country."

Vheda Health's 2025 Accomplishments include :

6 National Program Launches

New National Partnerships: 40%+ member growth through new and expanded chronic, behavioral, and maternal programs in 6 states, including California, Iowa, Pennsylvania, Louisiana, New Mexico, and Oklahoma.

Actuarially Validated Health Plan Outcomes

Increased medical cost reduction and utilization impact: $600-$1,150+ PMPM savings, driving 32-34%reduction in inpatient spend .

Positive maternal health outcomes: 38.6 weeks average gestation at delivery , 83% postpartum care completion .

Sustained monthly member engagement: 80%+ member engagement and device adherence.

Higher STAR ratings: Delivered statistically significant HEDIS gains by improving core measures from below the 10th NCQA percentile to above the 50th, 75th, and 95th percentile, for Breast Cancer Screening (BCS-E), Controlling Blood Pressure (CBP), Statin Therapy for Patients with Cardiovascular Disease (SPC), Statin Therapy for Patients with Diabetes (SPD), and Adults' Access to Preventive/Ambulatory Health Services (AAP).

Educational Leadership Addressing Key Health Plan Challenges

National thought leadership: Delivered a 2025 educational series with webinars, expert sessions, and a maternal health spotlight featuring Dr. Debra Jones, alongside the Vheda explainer video, "The Vheda Blueprint - Engagement. ROI. Outcomes."

Vheda Insider launch: Introduced the Vheda Insider Program, giving health plan executives access to Vheda's webinars, whitepapers, and blueprints on health equity and performance improvement, plus priority access to the 2026 series.

2026 priority series: Announced a 2026 educational series aligned to CMS and state priorities, including maternal health, DSNP transformation, Star Ratings and HEDIS changes, and the ACCESS Model.

Nationally Recognized Growth and Workplace Culture

Ranked No. 662 on the 2025 Inc. 5000 list of America's Fastest-Growing Private Companies

Named a 2025 Top Workplace by The Baltimore Sun, reinforcing Vheda Health's position as a destination employer for top industry talent.

As we look ahead to 2026 and beyond, our success is only possible because of our clients' trust and our members. Members are the true heartbeat of Vheda Health. They are the reason we get up every day to do what we do. One member shared, "Your company saved my life, if it wasn't for the blood pressure cuff, I would not be here." With this focus, Vheda Health is destined to become the most trusted advisor to Medicaid, Medicare, and SNP health plans nationwide.

About Vheda Health

Vheda Health is the leader in virtual health engagement for health plans supporting underserved populations. With over a decade of experience, our turnkey chronic care, maternal health, and behavioral health programs create a digital extension to your care management team that delivers an outstanding 84% member engagement and an average 3:1 return on investment. The most trusted government payors partner with Vheda Health to create the best healthcare experience that empowers people to live their best life. For more information, watch our 2-minute explainer video at The Vheda Blueprint, visit vheda.com or follow us on LinkedIn.

